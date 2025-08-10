Puerto Vallarta sees 5 percent declines in foreign tourists in July 2025

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – International tourism to Puerto Vallarta declined again in July 2025, marking a noteworthy trend with a 5.1 percent drop in foreign arrivals compared to the same month last year. The Puerto Vallarta foreign tourism decline marks 11 consecutive months of declining numbers for the city’s international travel market, according to preliminary figures from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP).

The setback comes during what is typically one of Vallarta’s busiest travel periods. Despite the downturn in foreign visitors, overall passenger numbers at Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport rose slightly, thanks to the strength in domestic tourism amidst the foreign tourism decline.

Domestic travel cushions overall numbers

Puerto Vallarta’s airport handled 550,600 passengers in July, up 0.4 percent from the same month in 2024. That modest gain was driven almost entirely by domestic travel. GAP data shows 321,500 passengers arrived on domestic flights, a 4.8 percent increase from last year’s July numbers.

This growth in Mexican travelers has helped offset the decline in foreign arrivals tied to the Puerto Vallarta foreign tourism decline. Over the first seven months of 2025, the domestic market brought in 1.8 million passengers, an 11.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The numbers suggest that while Puerto Vallarta is losing traction with international tourists, it remains a strong draw for travelers from other parts of Mexico, particularly during the summer peak.

Foreign arrivals continue to decline

The international market tells a different story. In July 2025, 229,100 passengers arrived on international flights, down from 241,500 in July 2024, reflecting the ongoing Puerto Vallarta foreign tourism decline. Over the first seven months of this year, foreign arrivals totaled 2.55 million passengers, nearly 133,000 fewer than last year — a 4.9 percent decline.

This continued drop follows a pattern seen since late 2024, where international arrivals have fallen each month compared to the previous year. Industry observers point to a combination of factors, including higher airfare costs, competition from other beach destinations, and currency exchange fluctuations.

11 Months of Declining Foreign Arrivals Puerto Vallarta has seen fewer international passengers every month since September 2024. GAP’s preliminary data shows: Sep 2024: -1.2%

-1.2% Oct 2024: -2.5%

-2.5% Nov 2024: -3.8%

-3.8% Dec 2024: -4.4%

-4.4% Jan 2025: -5.0%

-5.0% Feb 2025: -4.7%

-4.7% Mar 2025: -5.3%

-5.3% Apr 2025: -4.6%

-4.6% May 2025: -5.4%

-5.4% Jun 2025: -4.9%

-4.9% Jul 2025: -5.1% This consistent decline suggests a structural challenge in the city’s appeal to international travelers.

Regional context and capacity trends

The decline in Puerto Vallarta’s international market runs counter to broader growth seen across GAP’s 12 Mexican airports, which posted a combined 1.8 percent increase in total passenger traffic in July 2025, despite Puerto Vallarta’s foreign tourism decline. Guadalajara saw a 0.7 percent gain, while Los Cabos remained flat and Tijuana registered a 3.1 percent drop.

GAP’s report also noted a 6 percent increase in available seats across its airports compared to July 2024. However, the load factor — the percentage of seats filled — fell from 87.2 percent last year to 84.8 percent this July, reflecting a softer demand trend.

New routes could shape future numbers

While foreign arrivals fell in July amidst the Puerto Vallarta foreign tourism decline, the month also brought a wave of new flight routes, potentially setting the stage for changes in travel patterns later in the year. Volaris added connections from Morelia to multiple U.S. destinations, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Sacramento, and San Antonio. Puerto Vallarta also gained a new Morelia–Vallarta route from Volaris.

Whether these additions will help reverse the international decline remains uncertain, but tourism stakeholders are watching closely as the year heads into the fall travel season.