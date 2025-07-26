Puerto Vallarta government effectiveness falls to 35% approval

Puerto Vallarta News - A recent INEGI survey finds only 35.8% of Puerto Vallarta residents view their city government as effective. This figure sits just above the national average of 30.1% but trails top performers by more than 30 points. The city serves over 300,000 residents plus a daily influx…

Puerto Vallarta News - A recent INEGI survey finds only 35.8% of Puerto Vallarta residents view their city government as effective. This figure sits just above the national average of 30.1% but trails top performers by more than 30 points. The city serves over 300,000 residents plus a daily influx of tourists. Puerto Vallarta welcomed millions of visitors in the first half of 2025, placing extra demands on local services. ENSU covers 74 urban areas and surveys over 45,000 adults each quarter. Surveyors asked about local services, security, and government actions. Puerto Vallarta’s rating has held near the average since early 2024. These results shed light on Puerto Vallarta government effectiveness and its impact on resident satisfaction.

Puerto Vallarta government effectiveness

The survey measured how well city leaders address key issues. With only 35.8% approval, Puerto Vallarta ranks near the midpoint among all urban areas. By contrast, Piedras Negras leads with 68.8% and Coatzacoalcos lags at 8.3%. The result suggests many residents see gaps in infrastructure and service delivery. Municipal budgets must now align with public demands if trust is to rise. City Hall did not comment when contacted for this story. Mayor’s office said plans for road and park upgrades are under review. Experts warn that approval ratings below 40% may hamper local project funding.

Service challenges

Road maintenance topped citizen concerns. Nationwide, 82.9% flagged potholes as a main problem. Leaks and failures in the drinking water supply concerned 66.4% of respondents. Clogged drains ranked third at 60.2%. In Puerto Vallarta, these issues strain daily commutes and affect tourism. Residents report damage to vehicles and lost hours waiting for repairs. Residents note that rain worsens potholes and clogs drains. Water main breaks often leave zones dry for days. Local businesses say poor roads drive customers away. These service deficits reinforce perceptions of ineffective governance.

Safety vs satisfaction

Household victimization rates also shape public trust. Puerto Vallarta recorded the lowest rate at 20.1%, well below the national high of 45.5% in Toluca de Lerdo. Nevertheless, extortion affected 12.6% of households nationwide, fraud hit 10.0%, and partial vehicle theft struck 8.6%. Street or public transport robberies reached 8.0%. Contact with security authorities rose to 13.5% nationwide. Of those, 45.2% reported experiencing corruption. Low crime rates have not translated into higher trust in public works. Despite lower crime rates locally, confidence in public services remains muted compared to security services.

Not effective, but still a high rating for the Mayor

According to the polling firm Statistical Research Corporation (SRC), the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Ernesto Munguía González, is positioned as the best evaluated mayor in Jalisco, with a citizen approval rating of 63.7%.

The study was conducted from June 22 to 24, with 1,000 telephone interviews per municipality, a margin of error of ±3.8%, and a 95% confidence level. According to SRC, this reflects current trends in mayoral performance in major cities in Jalisco.

Looking ahead

Local officials say they will use the survey findings to set priorities. Road repairs, water line upgrades, and improved drainage feature prominently. Success will depend on timely budget allocation and transparent project tracking. Public forums on service needs begin next month. Budget talks are set to start in August. Citizens may push for oversight committees. Future surveys will track changes in public trust. For residents, the survey provides a clear call to action. Citizens will now watch closely as City Hall tackles these challenges to boost trust.