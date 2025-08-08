Puerto Vallarta Weather Stable Despite Tropical Storm Ivo

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Puerto Vallarta’s weather shows no threat from Tropical Storm Ivo, local authorities reported. Conditions remain stable and pose no risk to residents or visitors, despite the storm’s presence in the eastern Pacific.

Blanca Becerra, second in command of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit, oversees disaster management across the state. She said meteorological data confirm the storm’s center remains distant from the coast, keeping Puerto Vallarta safe from heavy winds and rainfall.

“Por la tarde podríamos tener lluvias, pero serán propias de la temporada y no relacionadas con Ivo,” Becerra said, noting that any afternoon showers will stem from seasonal patterns rather than the storm’s influence.

Becerra indicated that only a slight increase in wave height is likely. Authorities raised yellow flags on local beaches to warn swimmers and water sports enthusiasts to exercise caution in the surf.

Tropical Storm Ivo

Tropical Storm Ivo formed over the eastern Pacific earlier this week and currently tracks parallel to Mexico’s western shore, but it remains several hundred kilometers offshore. Forecasts place the storm’s center well away from Jalisco’s coast, with no watches or warnings covering Puerto Vallarta at this time.

In its Tropical Weather Outlook product, the National Hurricane Center issues updates four times daily from May 15 through November 30, with special outlooks as conditions warrant. Its most recent advisory at 5 PM PDT on August 7 did not flag any coastal threats related to Tropical Storm Ivo.

The National Hurricane Center is currently issuing advisories on both Tropical Storm Henriette and Tropical Storm Ivo, which lie well east of the Hawaiian Islands and offshore of southwestern Mexico, respectively. Forecaster Jelsema confirmed no further tropical formation is expected in the next seven days, further reducing the risk for Jalisco mariners.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 through November 30, with peak activity from July through September. Jalisco’s Civil Protection Unit monitors storm activity year-round and issues updates to keep communities safe.

Beach Safety Measures

Officials urge beachgoers to follow lifeguard instructions at all times. Yellow flags signal moderate surf hazards, such as strong currents or sudden waves. Swimmers should heed these warnings and avoid entering deep water alone. Lifeguards patrol major beaches and can direct visitors to the safest swimming zones.

Residents and visitors can check official channels for real-time weather and sea-state updates. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit maintains an online portal and active social media feeds. Local radio and television broadcasts also carry live advisories on beach conditions.

Puerto Vallarta’s rainy season spans from June through mid-October, featuring brief but heavy showers that rarely last more than a few hours