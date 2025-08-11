Puerto Vallarta residents demand solutions for water, transit, and road issues

The latest results from the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU), released in July 2025 by Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), paint a picture of deep-seated urban challenges in Puerto Vallarta — and the frustration residents feel toward local government’s handling of them.

According to the survey’s findings, every single adult respondent identified at least one major urban problem in the city. The leading concerns were failures and leaks in the drinking water supply (83.2%), inadequate public transportation (80.7%), and potholes or deterioration of streets and avenues (80.4%). These percentages place Puerto Vallarta among the higher tiers of dissatisfaction for medium-sized cities in Mexico.

Main issues affecting daily life

For many locals, the drinking water issue is not just about intermittent shortages — it’s also about aging infrastructure that causes frequent leaks, loss of water pressure, and sometimes contamination risks. Several neighborhoods have reported weeks-long disruptions during maintenance work, forcing residents to buy bottled water or pay for private delivery trucks.

Public transportation also ranks high on the list of frustrations. Residents describe crowded buses, inconsistent schedules, and insufficient routes to accommodate the city’s growing population. The expansion of urban developments inland has worsened the issue, leaving entire neighborhoods underserved.

Meanwhile, road deterioration remains a constant sore point, especially after the rainy season when potholes multiply across main avenues. Repairs are often temporary, leading to a cycle of quick fixes rather than long-term solutions.

What is the ENSU? The National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) is conducted quarterly by INEGI to measure perceptions of safety, public order, and urban infrastructure issues across major Mexican cities. It includes data on crime prevalence, unsafe areas, and citizen confidence in government response.

Perception of safety remains mixed

While infrastructure topped the list of urban complaints, the ENSU also measured perceptions of public safety. 51.6% of residents said ATMs on public streets are the most unsafe place in the city, followed by banks (37.7%), public transportation (28.7%), and highways (24%).

The findings mirror concerns voiced in other tourist-heavy destinations, where cash-heavy ATMs and banking areas are frequent targets for theft and scams.

Crime in Puerto Vallarta The survey’s crime data shows extortion as the most reported offense, affecting 7.5% of households. Partial vehicle theft was next at 6.3%, followed by burglary at 2.1%.

Alcohol and drug-related issues were also widely reported — 58.5% of respondents said they had seen or heard of alcohol consumption in the streets, and 50.1% reported witnessing drug sales or use in public spaces. These numbers suggest a visible presence of substance-related activity in areas frequented by both locals and tourists.

Public trust in local government under strain

Perhaps one of the most politically sensitive findings is that 42.9% of residents over 18 believe the municipal government is ineffective in addressing Puerto Vallarta’s primary problems. This figure underscores a lack of confidence that could influence upcoming electoral dynamics.

Urban analysts note that the combination of deteriorating infrastructure, visible petty crime, and unreliable public services erodes trust in institutions over time. In a city that depends heavily on tourism, maintaining functional public services is not just a matter of resident satisfaction — it’s central to economic stability.

Why these numbers matter for tourism Tourist cities like Puerto Vallarta face dual pressure: keeping visitors safe and satisfied while meeting the needs of residents. Infrastructure breakdowns, poor transportation, and visible disorder can affect both groups — and, ultimately, the city’s reputation.

City officials have yet to present a formal action plan in response to the ENSU findings. While Puerto Vallarta has invested in new bus units and launched intermittent road repair programs, critics argue that these measures have not matched the scale of the problem.

With 100% of surveyed residents flagging at least one major concern, the survey serves as both a warning and an opportunity. If addressed effectively, these issues could become a rallying point for community engagement and government accountability. If ignored, they risk deepening the gap between municipal authorities and the public they serve.