Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - A bank customer was robbed of 100,000 pesos in cash Monday afternoon outside the Banamex branch at Plaza Caracol in Puerto Vallarta. The victim, who had stepped out of his vehicle to deposit funds, was approached by a lone gunman who threatened him with a firearm and seized the money before fleeing on a motorcycle. The attack has prompted concern among...

