Puerto Vallarta officials meet to address flooding risks and emergency response following heavy rains from Hurricane Erick

Puerto Vallarta city officials held a coordination meeting to address flooding risks and emergency responses amid the rainy season following the downgrade of Hurricane Erick.

In a show of unity and preparedness, Puerto Vallarta city officials gathered to coordinate efforts in response to the heavy rainfall brought on by what was once Hurricane Erika, now downgraded to a tropical depression. The meeting, led by José Juan Velázquez, the city’s general secretary, brought together key departments responsible for managing the city’s response to weather-related emergencies.

Attendees included representatives from Civil Protection and Firefighters, Efficient Services, Public Works, Seapal Vallarta, Municipal DIF, and the Regulations office. Their primary focus: developing an integrated strategy to manage the challenges posed by the ongoing 2025 rainy season.

“We called a meeting where all the departments with operational activities within the city council met to coordinate and develop a communications strategy to address any contingencies that may arise during the 2025 rainy season,” Velázquez stated.

With the rainy season officially underway and expected to continue through October, city authorities are working to ensure readiness across all fronts. Velázquez emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination, urging department heads to set aside any notions of prominence or individual credit and instead focus on unified action.

“The call is clear,” he said. “Let’s put aside issues of prominence. We’re all on the same team, we all have to cooperate, we all have to respond.”

As part of the meeting’s agenda, the officials conducted an internal assessment of available resources—both human and material. Each department was asked to report its operational capacity, including the number of response personnel and the amount of equipment on hand. This information will be consolidated and shared with Civil Protection to ensure swift deployment during emergencies.

The initiative comes at a critical time for the coastal city, which is particularly vulnerable during the rainy season due to its geography and infrastructure challenges. With the weakening of Hurricane Erika into a tropical depression, city officials remain on high alert. While the immediate threat has lessened, the lingering rains continue to pose flooding and landslide risks in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Velázquez highlighted that early coordination is key to preventing the chaos that can accompany sudden storm impacts. By aligning the efforts of all relevant agencies ahead of time, the city aims to minimize disruptions to public services and safeguard the well-being of residents.

The meeting also emphasized streamlined communication. Clear lines of contact between departments are being established to ensure that emergency alerts, resource needs, and logistical updates can be shared quickly and accurately when time is critical.

While Puerto Vallarta has endured challenging rainy seasons in the past, this year’s proactive approach reflects lessons learned and a renewed commitment to civic safety. Officials are also urging the public to stay informed through official channels, avoid risky areas during storms, and report any emergencies directly to Civil Protection hotlines.

As weather systems remain unpredictable, the city is preparing for any scenario. With a united front and clear objectives, Puerto Vallarta is aiming to meet this season’s challenges head-on.