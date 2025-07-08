Puerto Vallarta rain forecast shows continued showers despite low cyclone risk

Puerto Vallarta News Weather

Puerto Vallarta rain forecast predicts showers through Wednesday, July 9, as monsoon and tropical waves drive storms while cyclone risk off Mexico’s Pacific coast stays low.

Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López reports that the chance of a new tropical cyclone forming off Mexico’s Pacific coast has eased, but rain will continue to batter the Puerto Vallarta region through Wednesday, July 9.

He explained that the North American monsoon and tropical wave 9, currently sliding over the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, are fueling widespread showers across Mexico. Satellite imagery in recent hours has revealed several storm clusters tied to these systems.

“Tropical wave 10 will enter Mexico tomorrow along the coasts of Quintana Roo and Belize,” Cornejo López said. That wave promises to boost humidity and storm activity in the southeast, even as Pacific disturbances lose steam.

A tropical disturbance near the Revillagigedo Islands shows little chance of intensifying. It is moving over waters cooler than the 26 °C threshold tropical cyclones need to strengthen. The U.S. National Hurricane Center assigns it just a 10 percent development chance, a view echoed by Windy’s forecasting models.

Despite the low cyclone risk, a cold-core low pressure area over the Gulf of Mexico will drift inland early next week. That system could trigger strong storms in Nayarit and Jalisco by Wednesday, July 9. Residents and visitors should stay alert for heavy downpours and localized flooding, especially in low-lying or poorly drained zones.

Cloud cover will thicken later this afternoon across the Bay of Banderas. The Puerto Vallarta Municipal Office recorded rain totals from yesterday’s showers at several sites:

  • Ixtapa: 20.2 L/m²
  • Versalles: 36 L/m²
  • Cuale River: 29 L/m²
  • Nuevo Vallarta: 27.2 L/m²
  • Punta de Mita: 37 L/m²
  • Mayto: 3.8 L/m²
  • Sayulita: 55 L/m²

These readings highlight the uneven but sometimes intense nature of monsoon-driven storms. Local authorities advise drivers to exercise caution on slick roads and monitor river levels before venturing out.

The 2025 hurricane season is still in its early stages. Only six of the 16 to 20 storms predicted by forecasters have formed. However, climate experts note that rainfall patterns in July often depend more on monsoon surges and tropical waves than on named storms off the coast.

Visitors planning activities in the Puerto Vallarta area should factor in passing showers, especially afternoon and evening downpours. While there’s little danger of a major tropical system this week, occasional heavy rain can disrupt beach plans, trigger minor flash flooding, and cut visibility on mountain roads.

Looking ahead, forecasters will track the cold low advancing from the Gulf of Mexico and the impact of tropical wave 10 on southeastern Mexico. Meanwhile, sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific remain below average—a factor that may keep cyclone activity muted for the next several days.

For the latest updates on the Puerto Vallarta rain forecast and tropical weather developments, consult the National Hurricane Center and local meteorological services. Thompson Beach Webcams and the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board also post real-time radar and rainfall data online.

