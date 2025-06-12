Puerto Vallarta markets host Renace el Sabor gastronomic competition

Renace el Sabor competition brings eight kitchens from Puerto Vallarta’s municipal markets together on June 14 for a day of live music, family fun, and traditional dishes judged by expert chefs.

The flavors of home cooking will take center stage this weekend in Puerto Vallarta as eight kitchens from three municipal markets square off in the Renace el Sabor competition. Set for Saturday, June 14 at 4 p.m., the event transforms the Emiliano Zapata Municipal Market into a family-friendly street festival with live music, traditional dishes, and prizes for the top cooks.

Organizers have invited stalls from the Mercado Río Cuale, Mercado 5 de Diciembre and Mercado Emiliano Zapata to showcase their most iconic specialties. Each participating kitchen must buy ingredients within a tight 10–15-minute window, prepare their dish in 45 minutes, and plate it in just 10 minutes. That race against the clock promises excitement for both competitors and the crowd.

“We want to highlight the markets’ identity through their flavors,” said Daniel Alejandro Alarcón Pulido, Deputy Director of Markets. “These kitchens preserve traditions that keep our community connected to its roots.”

A panel of three local chefs will judge each dish on taste, presentation and adherence to traditional techniques. First, second and third place winners will receive prizes and “surprise” awards, according to Alarcón Pulido.

Marcia Raquel Bañuelos Macías, president of the city’s Commerce, Economic Units and Markets committee, added that the competition also celebrates recent renovations across the markets. “Mayor Luis Munguía’s administration has invested in restoring and beautifying these public spaces,” she explained. “Renace el Sabor is a fitting tribute to the work that’s gone into making our markets vibrant and welcoming again.”

Throughout the afternoon, the Emiliano Zapata stalls and surrounding streets will host live bands playing regional music. Food trucks and local artisans will line the perimeter, offering everything from hand-crafted salsas to traditional sweets. A dedicated children’s zone will feature face-painting, cooking demonstrations and mini-contests to keep younger visitors entertained.

Tourists and longtime residents alike are expected to flock to the event. For expats and visitors seeking an authentic taste of Jalisco, Renace el Sabor competition offers a snapshot of Vallarta’s culinary heart. From freshly made tortillas to classic birria, attendees can sample a range of dishes before casting their own votes for a “people’s choice” award.

Market vendors anticipate a surge in business. “Events like this bring new customers every year,” said María Torres of a Río Cuale stall. “It’s not just about winning— it’s about sharing our heritage, one plate at a time.”

Event Details

When: Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 4 p.m. Where: Emiliano Zapata Municipal Market (and surrounding streets)

Emiliano Zapata Municipal Market (and surrounding streets) Participants: Eight kitchens from Mercado Río Cuale, Mercado 5 de Diciembre and Mercado Emiliano Zapata

Eight kitchens from Mercado Río Cuale, Mercado 5 de Diciembre and Mercado Emiliano Zapata Format: 10–15 min. to shop, 45 min. to cook, 10 min. to plate

10–15 min. to shop, 45 min. to cook, 10 min. to plate Judges: Three local professional chefs

Three local professional chefs Prizes: First, second and third place plus surprise awards and people’s choice vote

As Puerto Vallarta’s markets continue their revival, Renace el Sabor competition underlines the role these communal hubs play in the city’s cultural and economic life. With live music, family activities and the promise of mouth-watering dishes, next Saturday promises to be a celebration of tradition, community and the simple pleasure of sharing a meal.