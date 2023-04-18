Puerto Vallarta Reports 600 Emergency Services During Holy Week and Easter Holiday

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 600 emergency services attended to the population and visitors during the 16 days of the holiday operation from April 1 to 17. The Civil Protection and Fire Department, under the leadership of Commander Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, attended to 288 general and fire services, 19 water rescue services, and 293 pre-hospital care services.
The report of operations highlights that the most attended services during this period were 66 patients at home, 62 fires in vacant lots, 58 injured on public roads, 44 vehicular accidents, 34 garbage fires, and 30 false alarms. Additionally, 18 gas leaks in homes, 5 house fires, and 6 overturns were attended.
The zones and delegations with the highest incidence of services were El Pitillal with 156, Central Zone 186, Ixtapa 109, Las Juntas 43, Las Palmas 36, South Zone 21, and the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) 49.
Lifeguard personnel from the institution attended to most of the prevention services in the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone through permanent tours on the different beaches of the city, issuing recommendations to bathers and walkers. During the holiday period, there were 16 people rescued in 15 aquatic rescue services, two injured on public roads, one person bitten by an animal, two missing and found minors, and support was provided to a boat.
In the area of Malecon, the city press release indicates there was no relevant news or events that occurred in the city during the holiday period, however, the city failed to mention the shooting that occurred on April 6 just steps from the Malecon that resulted in one killed. The city press release on security activities in Puerto Vallarta over the holiday period also did not include the events at Plaza Caracol where a man shot at police and fled, and was later captured. Both events involved shootings inside areas known as tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta but had not been disclosed in the city’s recap of security over the holiday period.
Trending News on PVDN
- Madonna announces long-awaited Mexico 2024 Concert with the Celebration Tour Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Madonna, also known as the Material Girl, has recently confirmed her highly anticipated return to Mexico. In early 2024, the Queen of Pop will make her way to Mexico City to perform The Celebration Tour at the Palacio de los Deportes. Fans can mark their calendars for January 25, 2024, as…
- More protests in Puerto Vallarta were announced for next week Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protests against Puerto Vallarta's vehicle verification program will continue despite the recent blockade that caused trouble for many tourists.
- Have a plan! Protestors in Puerto Vallarta will once again block the main street to the airport Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Residents and tourists in Puerto Vallarta were left stranded as protests against the new vehicle and emissions inspections by the Government of Jalisco disrupted city life on March 30. That scenario will return this week, assures protestors.
- The Cost of Paradise: The Harmful Effects of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tourism is often viewed as a positive force that generates economic growth, creates jobs, and promotes cultural exchange. However, it can also have negative impacts on local communities, cultures, and environments. Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination in Mexico, is not immune to these negative effects. A tiktoker named Andy Mendoza…
- Jalisco on High Alert After First Adult Death from A-H3N8 Avian Flu in China Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Recently, China reported the first confirmed death of an adult due to A-H3N8 avian flu infection. This news has raised concerns across the globe, and health officials are urging the public to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. According to Fernando Petersen Aranguren, the head of the…
- Puerto Vallarta braces for more protests in the coming weeks Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In recent weeks, Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco have witnessed a wave of protests against vehicle emission requirements that were implemented to curb air pollution, and it looks like protests will return in the coming weeks.
- Semarnat and Profepa Concealed Names of Real Estate Developments Closed in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) have been accused of hiding the names of developments closed during the last five years in Puerto Vallarta.
- The Best Souvenirs to Bring Home from Puerto Vallarta If you're planning a trip to Puerto Vallarta, you'll want to bring home a few souvenirs to remember your trip. Here are some of the best souvenirs to bring home from Puerto Vallarta. Huichol Art Huichol art is a traditional form of art that originates from the Huichol people, an indigenous group in Mexico. The…
- El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta Set to Reopen After Two-Year Closure After a two-year closure due to the pandemic and improvement works, the El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is close to reopening to the public
- Fungal Outbreak Raises Concerns for Patrimonial Mummies of Guanajuato Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The recent exhibition of the patrimonial collection of the mummies of Guanajuato at the Tianguis Turístico in Mexico City has sparked concern among experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). The exhibition, which drew over 5,000 visitors on its first day alone, featured the remains of ancient inhabitants…