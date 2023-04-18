Puerto Vallarta Reports 600 Emergency Services During Holy Week and Easter Holiday

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 600 emergency services attended to the population and visitors during the 16 days of the holiday operation from April 1 to 17. The Civil Protection and Fire Department, under the leadership of Commander Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, attended to 288 general and fire services, 19 water rescue services, and 293 pre-hospital care services.

The report of operations highlights that the most attended services during this period were 66 patients at home, 62 fires in vacant lots, 58 injured on public roads, 44 vehicular accidents, 34 garbage fires, and 30 false alarms. Additionally, 18 gas leaks in homes, 5 house fires, and 6 overturns were attended.

The zones and delegations with the highest incidence of services were El Pitillal with 156, Central Zone 186, Ixtapa 109, Las Juntas 43, Las Palmas 36, South Zone 21, and the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat) 49.

Lifeguard personnel from the institution attended to most of the prevention services in the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone through permanent tours on the different beaches of the city, issuing recommendations to bathers and walkers. During the holiday period, there were 16 people rescued in 15 aquatic rescue services, two injured on public roads, one person bitten by an animal, two missing and found minors, and support was provided to a boat.

In the area of ​​Malecon, the city press release indicates there was no relevant news or events that occurred in the city during the holiday period, however, the city failed to mention the shooting that occurred on April 6 just steps from the Malecon that resulted in one killed. The city press release on security activities in Puerto Vallarta over the holiday period also did not include the events at Plaza Caracol where a man shot at police and fled, and was later captured. Both events involved shootings inside areas known as tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta but had not been disclosed in the city’s recap of security over the holiday period.