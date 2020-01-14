Puerto Vallarta reports increase in tourism during holiday period

Puerto Vallarta closed the year with an increase of tourists, during the holiday period there was an economic benefit of more than $675 million pesos, only in hotel occupancy, with 123,000 tourists who visited the destination.

The figure corresponds to the period from December 20, 2019, to January 5, 2020, with a general hotel occupancy rate of 89%, which represents an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the previous year.

The state official said that, although it was not possible to reach 100% occupancy in these vacations during the end of the year, the focus of tourism authorities is really to increase the cost of the average rate per person, meaning having visitors who spend more instead of full hotels with low rates.

The 2019 annual data for flights, the record number of the last years was 5-million passengers at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport.

While the Maritime Terminal in 2019 registered just over 482,000 cruise passengers who visited Puerto Vallarta, projecting an increase of 30 percent by 2020.