Puerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage

Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges.

As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third fewer employees than needed.

Local representatives of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) say the labor shortage continues to impact the majority of establishments in the region. On average, restaurants are short about 33 percent of their required staff, with the most noticeable gaps in kitchen and waitstaff positions.

Despite these setbacks, restaurant owners are preparing to meet the increased demand expected during the summer vacation period, which officially kicks off in mid-July. Businesses are banking on a strong tourist turnout to help recover from months of sluggish sales and pandemic-related disruptions.

“We’re looking at an opportunity to improve our sales by as much as 40 to 60 percent compared to slower months,” said one Canirac member. “The challenge is doing it with fewer people in the kitchen and on the floor.”

The labor shortage isn’t new, but it has become a persistent issue for the industry since the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the local labor market. Many restaurant workers left the hospitality industry altogether during the pandemic lockdowns, seeking out more stable or better-paying opportunities in other fields. As tourism rebounded, the workforce didn’t.

While 2023 saw similar staffing issues, many restaurant owners hoped conditions would stabilize by 2024. However, this year’s figures suggest the shortfall remains just as severe, if not worse, particularly in high-tourism zones where customer traffic is set to spike.

“Even with fewer hands on deck, we don’t plan to reduce service hours or close on certain days. That’s not an option during high season,” said a manager at a beachfront restaurant in the Romantic Zone. “We’re offering overtime, referral bonuses, and flexible shifts, but hiring is still a struggle.”

Restaurants located along the Malecón and the hotel zone are expected to feel the pressure most intensely as vacationers pour into the city. Establishments in these areas typically report their highest foot traffic and sales volumes between mid-July and late August.

To bridge the gap, some restaurants are turning to short-term strategies, such as hiring part-time workers or students on summer break. Others are asking existing employees to take on additional responsibilities, sometimes rotating between kitchen and floor duties.

Canirac Puerto Vallarta has acknowledged the sector’s difficulties and is pushing for more vocational training programs, job fairs, and recruitment incentives to draw workers back into the restaurant business.

In the meantime, customers may notice longer wait times or reduced menu offerings as restaurants try to keep up with demand while operating below ideal staffing levels.

“People come to Puerto Vallarta expecting great food and great service. We’re doing everything we can to deliver that, even if it means going the extra mile every day,” said a longtime local chef.

