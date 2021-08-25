Puerto Vallarta sees 72% increase in COVID-19 cases over past seven days

There have been a total of 18,656 infections and 653 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,620 reported cases in the past seven days (August 18 – 24), compared to 939 cases in the seven days prior (August 11 – 17), for an increase of 72% compared to the previous seven-day period, showing an upward trend in infections over the past week.
Nationally, Mexico has recorded 97,673 cases in the past seven days, compared to 102,656 the previous week, a national decline of 5% over the past week.
The rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, by state ranking in the first 10 places are: Colima, Mexico City, Tabasco, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Baja California South and Querétaro.
According to the new colors of the epidemiological traffic light that came into force this Monday and will be in effect until September 5, seven states remain in red (maximum risk of contagion): Colima, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Nuevo León.
On the contrary, in the color “green” (low risk) there is only Chiapas, which has been at the lowest level of contagion all year.
In “orange” (high risk), 17 entities, two more than the last update: Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala , Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Quintana Roo.
While in “yellow” or moderate risk, seven states : Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sinaloa, Guanajuato and Yucatán.
63% of the population over 18 years of age have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccinations; that is, 56,575,083 people, of which 31,219,643, representing 55%, have completed both doses of vaccinations, and 45%, that is, 25,355,440, have only one dose.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- The first cruise ship in 17 months arrives in Puerto Vallarta Almost a year and a half after having suspended arrivals – due to Covid-19 and at 70 percent of its capacity – the cruise ship Carnival Panorama arrived in Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday morning after having set sail from Long Beach, California. The ship arrived with just over 3,200 passengers and crew on board, after…
- Puerto Vallarta sees 72% increase in COVID-19 cases over past seven days There have been a total of 18,656 infections and 653 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,620 reported cases in the past seven days (August 18 – 24), compared to 939 cases in the seven days prior (August 11 – 17), for an increase of…
- Mexico received the first refugees from Afghanistan Faced with the terror experienced by the people of Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, offered asylum to exiles. The foreign minister welcomed the first refugees from that country during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. They are five female…
- Five people fired from IMSS after sending live baby to morgue Five workers from the General Hospital of Zone 16 in Torreón, Coahuila, were terminated from their position after declaring a premature baby dead who still had vital signs at the time of birth, reported the Mexican Institute of Social Security ( IMSS ). Among the personnel are the director of the hospital and four health…
- Handicraft market burns down in Downtown Puerto Vallarta A commercial building housing a craft market on the Puerto Vallarta boardwalk caught fire, leaving large economic losses. The events occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday in the building located in the central area of the city. The fire was attended by elements of the municipality’s Fire Brigade, which coordinated with elements of the State…