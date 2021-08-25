Puerto Vallarta sees 72% increase in COVID-19 cases over past seven days

There have been a total of 18,656 infections and 653 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,620 reported cases in the past seven days (August 18 – 24), compared to 939 cases in the seven days prior (August 11 – 17), for an increase of 72% compared to the previous seven-day period, showing an upward trend in infections over the past week.

Nationally, Mexico has recorded 97,673 cases in the past seven days, compared to 102,656 the previous week, a national decline of 5% over the past week.

The rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants, by state ranking in the first 10 places are: Colima, Mexico City, Tabasco, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Baja California South and Querétaro.

According to the new colors of the epidemiological traffic light that came into force this Monday and will be in effect until September 5, seven states remain in red (maximum risk of contagion): Colima, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Nuevo León.

On the contrary, in the color “green” (low risk) there is only Chiapas, which has been at the lowest level of contagion all year.

In “orange” (high risk), 17 entities, two more than the last update: Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala , Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

While in “yellow” or moderate risk, seven states : Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sinaloa, Guanajuato and Yucatán.

63% of the population over 18 years of age have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccinations; that is, 56,575,083 people, of which 31,219,643, representing 55%, have completed both doses of vaccinations, and 45%, that is, 25,355,440, have only one dose.

