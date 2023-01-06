Puerto Vallarta shatters record for yearly passenger arrivals in 2022

At the end of 2022, the Gustavo Días Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta registered a new record number of passengers, surpassing the 5 million registered in past years and reaching 6.2 million.

According to data from the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the air terminal exceeded 6.2 million passengers in 2022, establishing a historical mark, almost 23 percent above 2019 and more than 50 percent than in 2021.

Looking at only the month of December, the Vallarta airport maintained growth with almost 670,000 passengers, an increase of almost 29 percent in the same month of 2019, and also ranked as the GAP terminal with the highest percentage growth in the country.

In the same period of 2022, the 12 Mexican GAP airports registered an increase in total passenger traffic of 22.2 percent, compared to the same month in 2019.

Airports such as Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, and Guadalajara presented growth of 35.1, 31.4, 28.9, and 15.3 percent, respectively, compared to December 2019.

The Vallarta airport captured 669,900 passengers, while in the same month of 2019, there were 519,700, a difference compared to last year of 28.9 percent. In the annual total, there were 6,208,700 passengers, 22.8 percent more than in 2019. Of the most important GAP Mexican terminals, Tijuana was the top in this category with 38.1 percent and Los Cabos with 25.1 percent. However, in the number of passengers, the first was Guadalajara with 15,606,600, followed by Tijuana with 12,324,600 and Los Cabos with 7,019,300.

In December, 251,000 passengers arrived on domestic flights to Puerto Vallarta, 51 percent more than the same month in 2019, when there were 166,200, totaling 2,654,500 throughout the year. This market was the one that had the greatest increase in the year with 44.3 percent.

In addition, 418,900 passengers were captured on international flights, 18.5 percent more than in December 2019, when there were 353,500. In this case, there were 3,554,200 throughout the year, an increase of 10.6 percent compared to 2019.

The volume of seats offered during December 2022 increased by 18.1 percent, compared to December 2021. The load factor went from 67.5 in December 2021 to 78.0 percent in December 2022.

