Puerto Vallarta Shines in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards

Puerto Vallarta earns top rankings in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, placing fourth among Mexican destinations, with Café Des Artistes and the Malecón walkway receiving standout honors across gastronomy and attractions.

Puerto Vallarta once again demonstrated its appeal to international travellers by securing multiple top positions in Tripadvisor’s prestigious 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The annual awards—nicknamed the “Best of the Best”—recognize destinations, hotels, restaurants, and experiences that receive the highest ratings from Tripadvisor users over the past year.

In the list of Mexico’s ten best . . .