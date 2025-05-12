Puerto Vallarta to Stage Level III Port Security Exercise on May 23

ASIPONA PV will hold a full-scale Level III maritime security drill on May 23, 2025, involving government agencies, private operators and the public to strengthen coordination under the IMO’s ISPS Code.

Puerto Vallarta, JALISCO—The Puerto Vallarta National Port System Administration (ASIPONA PV) has announced that it will conduct a Level III port security exercise on Friday, May 23, 2025, in the industrial zone adjacent to the port complex. The full-scale drill will involve federal, state and municipal authorities; concessionary companies; private-sector stakeholders; and representatives of the general public . . .