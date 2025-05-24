Expat's Corner

Puerto Vallarta tourism investment fuels new hotel renovations

May 24, 2025
Puerto Vallarta tourism investment drives major renovations at The Tryst and Hyatt Ziva, boosting infrastructure and attracting high-spend travelers in 2025.

Puerto Vallarta has stepped up its commitment to restoring and modernizing its hospitality offerings under the current state administration, Jalisco’s Secretary of Tourism Michelle Fridman said during a tour of two recently revamped properties. The city’s decades-old infrastructure has drawn travelers from around the globe, and now fresh investments aim to keep it at the top of everyone’s destination list.

“This city is one of the top tourist destinations in the . . .



