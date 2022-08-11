Puerto Vallarta unaffected by recent violence in Jalisco

The violent events in Jalisco, mainly in the city of Guadalajara and the State of Guanajuato have not affected the flow of tourists to Puerto Vallarta, assured the director of Municipal Tourism, José Ludwig Estrada Virgen.

Questioned about this, the municipal official said that so far no actions have been taken for these violent events that occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday in the municipality of Zapopan and Guanajuato territory.

“No, we have not observed damages,” said the municipal official, noting that the flow of tourists to the city continues, which this season has reached hotel occupancy of up to 85 percent.

He added that to guarantee the safety of tourist destinations, coordination is being worked with the federal state authorities in such a way that the visit of tourists is safe and pleasant.

Drug cartel gunmen burned over two dozen stores and blocked streets with blazing vehicles in Jalisco and Guanajuato on Tuesday and Wednesday in a response to a series of arrests of drug cartel figures.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that soldiers had confronted criminals, including “bosses,” at a “meeting of two gangs” Tuesday in Jalisco state.

The president said there was a shootout and arrests, “this provoked protests of burned vehicles, not only in Jalisco but also in Guanajuato.”

The U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, issued an advisory instructing employees “to follow the advice of local authorities and to shelter in place until further notice.”

It was May 1, 2015, when a similar attack occurred in Puerto Vallarta after members of the Jalisco Cartel were arrested and responded with Molotov cocktails on public transportation, banks, and stores in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

