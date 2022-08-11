Puerto Vallarta unaffected by recent violence in Jalisco

The violent events in Jalisco, mainly in the city of Guadalajara and the State of Guanajuato have not affected the flow of tourists to Puerto Vallarta, assured the director of Municipal Tourism, José Ludwig Estrada Virgen.
Questioned about this, the municipal official said that so far no actions have been taken for these violent events that occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday in the municipality of Zapopan and Guanajuato territory.
“No, we have not observed damages,” said the municipal official, noting that the flow of tourists to the city continues, which this season has reached hotel occupancy of up to 85 percent.
He added that to guarantee the safety of tourist destinations, coordination is being worked with the federal state authorities in such a way that the visit of tourists is safe and pleasant.
Drug cartel gunmen burned over two dozen stores and blocked streets with blazing vehicles in Jalisco and Guanajuato on Tuesday and Wednesday in a response to a series of arrests of drug cartel figures.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that soldiers had confronted criminals, including “bosses,” at a “meeting of two gangs” Tuesday in Jalisco state.
The president said there was a shootout and arrests, “this provoked protests of burned vehicles, not only in Jalisco but also in Guanajuato.”
The U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, issued an advisory instructing employees “to follow the advice of local authorities and to shelter in place until further notice.”
It was May 1, 2015, when a similar attack occurred in Puerto Vallarta after members of the Jalisco Cartel were arrested and responded with Molotov cocktails on public transportation, banks, and stores in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta unaffected by recent violence in Jalisco The violent events in Jalisco, mainly in the city of Guadalajara and the State of Guanajuato have not affected the flow of tourists to Puerto Vallarta, assured the director of Municipal Tourism, José Ludwig Estrada Virgen. Questioned about this, the municipal official said that so far no actions have been taken for these violent events…
- Allegations that Amber Heard blackmailed Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp are creepy, even for her If the latest reports that Amber Heard had a strategic plan to blackmail Elon Musk to pay Johnny Depp the judgment against her, it’s the creepiest thing that we have seen from the actress during her very public spiral. And maybe the creepiest thing from Elon Musk, which says a lot. After starring in and…
- Texas man dies at Blue Chairs Hotel in Puerto Vallarta Another unfortunate death was recorded in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta, where a 71-year-old man from Texas was found dead inside his hotel room at the Blue Chairs Hotel on Los Muertos Beach. It was announced that the man apparently died of natural causes, however, as there was no direct relative who could officially…
- Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last month This Thursday morning another body was located that was being devoured by a crocodile in the Ameca River, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. According to initial reports, people arrived at the Ameca River, next to the radial well, when they noticed the presence of a body floating in the water, which was missing several parts, signs…
- Criminals gangs burn stores and vehicles in Jalisco and Guanajuato Terror took hold of Jalisco and Guanajuato on Tuesday night. Criminals burned cars, trucks, and businesses, and also blocked several roads in these two states just after 7:00 p.m. The violence was the response to the operation to arrest a regional criminal and the clashes between crime rings and members of the Army, as explained…