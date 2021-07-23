Puerto Vallarta vaccinates 3,000 people over 18 years of age in the first two hours

The vaccination of young people between 18 and 29 years old in Puerto Vallarta began this morning. Via social networks, the Governor of Jalisco reported that in the first two hours, three thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccination had already been applied.

“We have had a great response from the young people of Vallarta and the ranks advance with great agility. Only in the first two hours, three thousand doses were applied and that is the rate that will continue,” he wrote in his message.

The Governor said that the invitation to get vaccinated and take care of your health, and your loved ones, will continue until July 28.

There are two locations available, with a schedule from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (or until the doses assigned for the day are exhausted). There will be a vaccination application on the weekend.

The headquarters are in Pablo Franco street #1000, in the Lomas del Coapinole neighborhood, and the other in the Naval Hospital located on Boulevard Francisco Medina Ascencio #2801, in the North Hotel Zone of the city.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases has placed Puerto Vallarta as the leader in active cases of the virus in Jalisco, recording more cases than Guadalajara, the second-largest city in the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta has recorded a total of 10,914 infections, with 25% of all cases occurring this month.

The Naval Hospital in Puerto Vallarta has been at full compacity in their COVID-19 care unit for a week, while the Regional Hospital is reporting 71% occupancy, and 54% in the IMSS Hospital.

Puerto Vallarta is currently experiencing the highest level of threat from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, above what was registered in the summer of 2020, and also during the peak of the Christmas season, explained researchers from the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

The academics of the Institute for Research and Studies of the cities that belong to the University Center of Art, Architecture, and Design (CUAAD), developed a predictive model of Covid-19 that measures the threat from 0 to 10: with 10 being the highest risk. While the average threat level in the State is 5, in Puerto Vallarta it is 8, the academics warned.

On Thursday, Mexico added 16,244 new covid cases, marking the third consecutive day that cases experienced the largest daily increase since January. Deaths increased by 419, also the biggest rise in nearly two months.

Get our daily news delivered by email every morning! SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Trending News