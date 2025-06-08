Puerto Vallarta will host the 67th Ariel Awards, Mexico’s most prestigious film honor

/ Entertainment, Events / By

Puerto Vallarta will host the 67th Ariel Awards on September 20, highlighting its role as the hub for Mexico’s most prestigious film honors and underscoring Jalisco’s commitment to cinema.

Puerto Vallarta will welcome Mexico’s film community back this September when it hosts the 67th Ariel Awards, the nation’s most prestigious film honors. For the third year in a row, Jalisco’s famed coastal city earned the bid to stage the ceremony on September 20, reinforcing its growing reputation as a center for cinematic celebration.

Armando Casas Pérez, president of the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, announced that Puerto Vallarta’s combination of local support, scenic venues, and film-friendly infrastructure made it the clear choice. “Puerto Vallarta brings a festive spirit and world-class hospitality,” he said. “It fits the grandeur of the Golden Ariel.”

Since 1986, the Academy has presented 89 Golden Ariel awards to outstanding artists and institutions. This year’s honorees—actresses Patricia Reyes Spíndola and Jacqueline Andere, along with the Film Industry Workers Union—will join a lineage that began with María Félix in 1986. Their awards will take center stage in Puerto Vallarta’s beachfront theaters, giving attendees a front-row seat to Mexican cinema history.

Puerto Vallarta’s role goes beyond hosting. Michelle Fridman, Jalisco’s Secretary of Tourism, pledged 10 million pesos in government funding this year, on top of tourism-sector sponsorships. “We fought to keep the Ariels here,” she said. “Jalisco can host in Guadalajara or Puerto Vallarta, but the city’s energy makes it our favorite stage.”

Local business owners and filmmakers praised the choice. Hotel manager Luis Ortega noted that film delegations drive shoulder-season bookings and spotlight Puerto Vallarta’s cultural side. “This event brings fresh faces who stay for a week or more, dine locally, and explore our galleries,” Ortega said.

Beyond the glamour, Jalisco’s film agency, Filma Jalisco, will back emerging talent with 70,000 pesos for best feature and 30,000 pesos for best short. Alejandro Tavares López, its director, added a nearly 3-million–peso fund for student films and first-time directors. “Hosting the Ariels in Puerto Vallarta shows our industry thrives here,” he said.

Puerto Vallarta’s selection reflects a trend among film academies to move award ceremonies to new venues. Casas Pérez mentioned that Argentina’s awards left Buenos Aires for Córdoba, and Spain is eyeing its own touring format. “Mexico City may see the Ariels again,” he said. “But Puerto Vallarta is where we build new memories.”

As hosts, Puerto Vallarta’s role will shape the mood and pace of the ceremony. Expect beachside receptions, pop-up screenings in art spaces, and film-themed tours of historic downtown. For film fans, it’s a rare chance to mix awards-night glamour with ocean views and cobblestone streets.

When the lights go down on September 20, Puerto Vallarta will stand center stage. This coastal gem, known for its sunsets and paseos along the Malecón, will add one more title to its résumé: home of Mexico’s top film awards.

Puerto Vallarta will host the 67th Ariel Awards on September 20, highlighting its role as the hub for Mexico’s most prestigious . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • two_pac_7d0-png-900×533–06-06-2025_06_12_AMFujiwhara effect Pacific storms could shape Barbara and Cosme off Jalisco Coast The Fujiwhara effect Pacific storms could alter the paths of Barbara and Cosme, raising coastal risks for Mexico’s Pacific states this week. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has identified two developing low‐pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean that could grow into tropical storms named Barbara and Cosme. Their close proximity raises the possibility of a…
  • pacific stormsTwo Potential Tropical Storms Brewing Off The Coast of Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - NOAA monitoring two potential storms off Mexico with high chances of forming tropical storms Pacific coast Mexico this week. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are keeping a close watch on two distinct areas of low pressure brewing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern Mexico.…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • puerto-vallarta-safety-mayor-travel-alertPuerto Vallarta Stands Ready to Assist in Cases of American Kidnappings Puerto Vallarta safety took center stage after a U.S. travel alert following kidnapping cases. Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía vows strengthened security and cooperation with authorities to keep tourists and residents safe. Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía addressed a recent U.S. Consulate travel advisory following the kidnapping of several people in Puerto Vallarta. In response…
  • dating appsNot Just Puerto Vallarta, U.S. Leads World in Dating App Kidnapping Cases; How to Protect Yourself The recent reports of kidnappings linked to dating app meetings in Puerto Vallarta underscore a global pattern of violence, not a problem unique to this coastal city. As more people turn to apps to find partners, attackers use them to target victims across continents. Below are ten examples from various countries showing how dangerous these…
  • mangroves-hurricane-protectionHurricane Season 2025: Mangroves are Puerto Vallarta’s secret weapon against hurricanes Mangrove forests along Jalisco’s Pacific coast provide vital protection for coastal communities during hurricane season. Located in intertidal zones around Puerto Vallarta and the state’s southern shoreline, these dense woodlands absorb storm energy and limit damage when hurricanes strike. These coastal ecosystems thrive where tides rise and fall. In Jalisco, they grow in areas such…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top