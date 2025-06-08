Puerto Vallarta will host the 67th Ariel Awards, Mexico’s most prestigious film honor

Puerto Vallarta will host the 67th Ariel Awards on September 20, highlighting its role as the hub for Mexico’s most prestigious film honors and underscoring Jalisco’s commitment to cinema.

Puerto Vallarta will welcome Mexico’s film community back this September when it hosts the 67th Ariel Awards, the nation’s most prestigious film honors. For the third year in a row, Jalisco’s famed coastal city earned the bid to stage the ceremony on September 20, reinforcing its growing reputation as a center for cinematic celebration.

Armando Casas Pérez, president of the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, announced that Puerto Vallarta’s combination of local support, scenic venues, and film-friendly infrastructure made it the clear choice. “Puerto Vallarta brings a festive spirit and world-class hospitality,” he said. “It fits the grandeur of the Golden Ariel.”

Since 1986, the Academy has presented 89 Golden Ariel awards to outstanding artists and institutions. This year’s honorees—actresses Patricia Reyes Spíndola and Jacqueline Andere, along with the Film Industry Workers Union—will join a lineage that began with María Félix in 1986. Their awards will take center stage in Puerto Vallarta’s beachfront theaters, giving attendees a front-row seat to Mexican cinema history.

Puerto Vallarta’s role goes beyond hosting. Michelle Fridman, Jalisco’s Secretary of Tourism, pledged 10 million pesos in government funding this year, on top of tourism-sector sponsorships. “We fought to keep the Ariels here,” she said. “Jalisco can host in Guadalajara or Puerto Vallarta, but the city’s energy makes it our favorite stage.”

Local business owners and filmmakers praised the choice. Hotel manager Luis Ortega noted that film delegations drive shoulder-season bookings and spotlight Puerto Vallarta’s cultural side. “This event brings fresh faces who stay for a week or more, dine locally, and explore our galleries,” Ortega said.

Beyond the glamour, Jalisco’s film agency, Filma Jalisco, will back emerging talent with 70,000 pesos for best feature and 30,000 pesos for best short. Alejandro Tavares López, its director, added a nearly 3-million–peso fund for student films and first-time directors. “Hosting the Ariels in Puerto Vallarta shows our industry thrives here,” he said.

Puerto Vallarta’s selection reflects a trend among film academies to move award ceremonies to new venues. Casas Pérez mentioned that Argentina’s awards left Buenos Aires for Córdoba, and Spain is eyeing its own touring format. “Mexico City may see the Ariels again,” he said. “But Puerto Vallarta is where we build new memories.”

As hosts, Puerto Vallarta’s role will shape the mood and pace of the ceremony. Expect beachside receptions, pop-up screenings in art spaces, and film-themed tours of historic downtown. For film fans, it’s a rare chance to mix awards-night glamour with ocean views and cobblestone streets.

When the lights go down on September 20, Puerto Vallarta will stand center stage. This coastal gem, known for its sunsets and paseos along the Malecón, will add one more title to its résumé: home of Mexico’s top film awards.