Puerto Vallarta’s Future as a Tourist Hub Discussed at Jalisco 2030 Tourism Forum

Over 150 tourism professionals gathered in Puerto Vallarta for the Jalisco 2030 Forum to discuss sustainable strategies for reinventing mature destinations.

In a major step toward shaping the future of tourism in Jalisco, more than 150 representatives from across the travel and hospitality industries convened in Puerto Vallarta for the second edition of the Jalisco 2030 Tourism Consultation Forum. The event, organized by the State Tourism Secretariat (Secturjal), focused on sustainability and the reinvention of mature destinations such as Puerto Vallarta.

With the central panel titled “Toward a Current and Future-Forward Tourist Destination: From ‘All-Inclusive’ to ‘All-Inclusive’,” the forum brought together a high-profile lineup of experts who addressed the urgent need for Puerto Vallarta to evolve while preserving its unique identity.

Moderated by Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Jalisco’s Secretary of Tourism, alongside Miguel Andrés Hernández, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Public Trust for Tourism Promotion, the panel emphasized long-term strategies over short-term profits.

“If we want to be considered a priority industry, we have to act accordingly and make decisions and carry out actions strategically, seriously, and in a measured manner,” Fridman stated during her opening remarks.

The panel featured prominent voices from both global and domestic tourism sectors:

  • Claudia Herrera, Director of Destinations for Mexico, LATAM, and the Caribbean at Despegar
  • Enrique Calderón, Vice President of Upscale & Luxury at Grupo Posadas
  • Carrie Wilder, Senior Director at Expedia Group
  • Felipe Pires, Vice President for Ibero-America at Beautiful Destinations
  • Eduardo Valdez, Senior Public Policy Consultant for Airbnb

The group’s consensus was clear: for Puerto Vallarta to thrive as a destination, it must move beyond conventional tourism models and embrace authenticity, inclusiveness, and innovation.

“Maintaining the relevance of a mature destination like Puerto Vallarta requires a reinvention strategy that combines authenticity, community inclusion, and a compelling narrative that connects with new audiences,” said Wilder.

Miguel Andrés Hernández, who also serves as the General Director of the Public Tourism Trust for the Costalegre Zone, stressed the critical role of digital platforms in shaping the region’s tourism narrative.

“Over time, destination websites have become a source of information about what’s happening (…) to inform our potential customers who are considering coming when the best time to come is,” Hernández explained.

“The longevity of a consolidated tourist destination depends on its ability to communicate what is happening there, integrate the local community into that narrative, and collectively project its identity through digital platforms,” he added.

Roundtables and Roadmap

Following the main panel, the forum continued with a series of thematic roundtable discussions. These smaller sessions allowed participants to explore specific challenges and opportunities in greater detail, generating proposals that will feed into Jalisco’s 2025–2030 State Tourism Plan.

This consultation marks the second of four regional forums hosted by Secturjal. The remaining forums will take place in:

  • Ahualulco de Mercado (July 7): Focused on decentralizing tourism and promoting identity-rich experiences in Magical Towns and inland municipalities.
  • Cihuatlán (July 9): Dedicated to nature-based tourism and the development of organic tourism models that align with environmental conservation goals.

Each session is aimed at gathering regional insight and forging a shared vision for a more inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready tourism industry in Jalisco.

Reinvention with Responsibility

As tourism rebounds post-pandemic and global travel patterns shift, Puerto Vallarta finds itself at a crossroads. Once a sleepy fishing village turned international hotspot, it now faces challenges linked to overtourism, environmental impact, and gentrification.

What emerged from the forum was a unified call to action: modernizing Puerto Vallarta doesn’t mean erasing its past. Instead, the path forward lies in elevating its cultural heritage, engaging local communities, and embracing smart tourism tools that connect with new generations of travelers.

With the insights gathered from these forums and the upcoming regional sessions, Jalisco aims to present a robust and collaborative tourism strategy that positions its destinations—both mature and emerging—for long-term success.

