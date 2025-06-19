Puppy Adoption Puerto Vallarta Campaign Brings Families and Puppies Together

Puppy adoption Puerto Vallarta event at Plaza de Armas united families with vaccinated, sterilized puppies, backed by Animal Welfare Vallarta and Luis Munguía’s administration.

Plaza de Armas in Puerto Vallarta became a hub for families and puppies seeking a fresh start during the recent adoption campaign organized by Animal Welfare Vallarta, with backing from Luis Munguía’s administration. Stalls lined the square, where residents and visitors strolled past banners and met playful pups ready to join loving homes. The event aimed to showcase the benefits of responsible adoption and to highlight the city’s commitment to animal welfare.

Five dogs took part in this edition of the campaign. Two of those dogs found new families on the spot, leaving with collars and leashes in hand. Each adoption drew cheers from onlookers. Parents lifted children up for a closer look, and young couples paused to play with furballs before making a decision. Volunteers guided potential adopters through the process, ensuring they understood the care requirements for each dog.

Every pet available at the event followed a strict protocol set by the Animal Welfare Department. Each dog arrived fully vaccinated and sterilized, with medical records in hand. Staff noted breed, approximate age, and behavior traits on adoption sheets. Veterinary teams remained on-site to monitor each pet’s health and to answer questions from anxious new owners. This hands-on approach built trust and reassured adopters that they were beginning their journey with a healthy companion.

Roberto Ornelas, head of the Animal Welfare Department, stressed the importance of adoption over purchase. “We want people to adopt rather than buy a pet,” he said. “These dogs need families, love, affection, and the attention of a family unit where they can grow up in optimal conditions.” His team works year-round to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals. Ornelas also noted that adoption helps curb overpopulation and reduces the number of stray animals on city streets.

At the Animal Health and Control Center on Pagopago Street in Lindavista, nearly 80 dogs and 25 cats await new homes. Some animals recovered fully from injuries or neglect and are ready to move in with their forever families. Others still need medical observation or have special care needs. Visitors may tour the center by appointment, meet the animals, and begin the adoption paperwork in a calm, indoor setting.

Also on the calendar is a free sterilization campaign this Thursday, June 19, at CECYTEJ Ixtapa. Registration opens at 8:15 a.m. and space is limited. The campaign will include a rabies vaccination station, ensuring pets gain critical protection against a dangerous disease. Animal Welfare Vallarta encourages pet owners to arrive early and to bring proof of residency in Puerto Vallarta.

Animal Welfare Vallarta invites the public to follow its Facebook page, “Bienestar Animal Puerto Vallarta,” for updates on future adoption drives, vaccination clinics, and community workshops. By staying informed and involved, residents can help build a more compassionate city—one puppy at a time.

