Puppy Adoption Puerto Vallarta Campaign Brings Families and Puppies Together

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Puppy adoption Puerto Vallarta event at Plaza de Armas united families with vaccinated, sterilized puppies, backed by Animal Welfare Vallarta and Luis Munguía’s administration.

Plaza de Armas in Puerto Vallarta became a hub for families and puppies seeking a fresh start during the recent adoption campaign organized by Animal Welfare Vallarta, with backing from Luis Munguía’s administration. Stalls lined the square, where residents and visitors strolled past banners and met playful pups ready to join loving homes. The event aimed to showcase the benefits of responsible adoption and to highlight the city’s commitment to animal welfare.

Five dogs took part in this edition of the campaign. Two of those dogs found new families on the spot, leaving with collars and leashes in hand. Each adoption drew cheers from onlookers. Parents lifted children up for a closer look, and young couples paused to play with furballs before making a decision. Volunteers guided potential adopters through the process, ensuring they understood the care requirements for each dog.

Every pet available at the event followed a strict protocol set by the Animal Welfare Department. Each dog arrived fully vaccinated and sterilized, with medical records in hand. Staff noted breed, approximate age, and behavior traits on adoption sheets. Veterinary teams remained on-site to monitor each pet’s health and to answer questions from anxious new owners. This hands-on approach built trust and reassured adopters that they were beginning their journey with a healthy companion.

Roberto Ornelas, head of the Animal Welfare Department, stressed the importance of adoption over purchase. “We want people to adopt rather than buy a pet,” he said. “These dogs need families, love, affection, and the attention of a family unit where they can grow up in optimal conditions.” His team works year-round to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals. Ornelas also noted that adoption helps curb overpopulation and reduces the number of stray animals on city streets.

At the Animal Health and Control Center on Pagopago Street in Lindavista, nearly 80 dogs and 25 cats await new homes. Some animals recovered fully from injuries or neglect and are ready to move in with their forever families. Others still need medical observation or have special care needs. Visitors may tour the center by appointment, meet the animals, and begin the adoption paperwork in a calm, indoor setting.

Also on the calendar is a free sterilization campaign this Thursday, June 19, at CECYTEJ Ixtapa. Registration opens at 8:15 a.m. and space is limited. The campaign will include a rabies vaccination station, ensuring pets gain critical protection against a dangerous disease. Animal Welfare Vallarta encourages pet owners to arrive early and to bring proof of residency in Puerto Vallarta.

Animal Welfare Vallarta invites the public to follow its Facebook page, “Bienestar Animal Puerto Vallarta,” for updates on future adoption drives, vaccination clinics, and community workshops. By staying informed and involved, residents can help build a more compassionate city—one puppy at a time.

Spanish version

Puppy adoption Puerto Vallarta event at Plaza de Armas united families with vaccinated, sterilized puppies, backed by Animal Welfare Vallarta and Luis . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…
Scroll to Top