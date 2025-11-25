Puerto Vallarta News

Trending News Stories in Puerto Vallarta Toady – November 25, 2025

November 25, 2025

Puerto Vallarta woke up today balancing tragedy and bonanza. A young man died in city holding cells overnight, raising fresh questions about how detainees are monitored. A few kilometres away, three cruise ships unloaded more than thirteen thousand visitors, filling the Malecón and hotels as winter season gathers pace. DIF workers also took to the streets on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, demanding a colleague’s return and forcing City Hall to respond.

