Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Will you inherit mortgage debt after a death in Mexico

What happens to your home in Mexico after your death?

November 24, 2025

https://youtu.be/MfCxIUf9MWE

When a loved one dies in Mexico, the question of what happens to their home can add stress to an already hard time. Many mortgages include life insurance that can erase the remaining debt, but that protection is not automatic. It depends on the type of credit, how up-to-date the payments were, and how quickly the family notifies the lender. Understanding those rules before you make any payment can keep you from using your own savings to cover someone else’s loan.

Read Full Story

Related Posts

inherit mortgage debt
November 23, 2025

Will you inherit mortgage debt after a death in Mexico

When a Mexico homeowner dies, families face paperwork, insurers and banks. Learn when you inherit...
November 23, 2025

PVDN-TV: New US embassy Mexico City moves consular services

From November 24, all U.S. visa and citizen services in Mexico City move to a...
us warning los cabos
November 23, 2025

US travel alert for Mexico raises questions for Los Cabos

A new U.S. winter travel message urges extra caution in Mexican beach towns such as...
Quintana Roo earthquake
November 23, 2025

Rare Quintana Roo earthquake tests hotels and nerves

A rare magnitude 4.0 offshore earthquake near Chetumal shook Quintana Roo before dawn, but inspections...