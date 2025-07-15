Quintana Roo Arrests Two Investigative Police for Extortion in Cancun

Quintana Roo, Cancun, extortion, law enforcement, FGE

Quintana Roo AG’s Office arrested two Investigative Police agents in Cancun for extortion, seizing evidence after threats and WhatsApp messages demanding 250,000 pesos in a case that now targets a unit chief.

A woman in Cancun turned to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office after two agents from the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) forced her into an extortion scheme. On June 21, Investigative Police agents Armando René and Mario Carlos appeared . . .

