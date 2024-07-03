Quintana Roo Prepares for Hurricane Beryl: School Suspensions, Dry Law, and Evacuations Announced

Cancún, Quintana Roo – The government of Quintana Roo has announced the suspension of all classes throughout the state on Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, in anticipation of the imminent arrival of Hurricane Beryl. Additionally, a dry law will be enforced starting Thursday, which will remain in effect until authorities declare the emergency has passed.

Governor Mara Lezama, in a joint press conference with the 11 municipal presidents from across the state, emphasized the precautionary measures being taken. She noted that while there is a shelter in Holbox, evacuation of the island will . . .