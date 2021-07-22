Quintana Roo will now require a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 test before you can enter businesses

Shopping malls, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, among other businesses in Quintana Roo will require a vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours to enter establishments.
“It will allow people who go to these places to feel safer and to avoid contagion (…) In order to enter these businesses, it is necessary to present a vaccination certificate or rapid tests,” said Governor Carlos Joaquín González.
This measure came into force on Wednesday, July 21, and in addition to commercial establishments, it includes marinas and tourist boats where surveillance will be reinforced, in order to avoid social gatherings or clandestine parties that generate large crowds.
This seeks to try to stop the advance of the epidemic and avoid reaching the red alert on the federal epidemiological traffic light. Quintana Roo is one of the entities where the increase in infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 does not stop in the face of new variants more dangerous and contagious.
Through the state television program Enlace Ciudadano, the governor warned that “there is no deception on warning” and threatened to apply sanctions and fines for businesses that do not respect these sanitary measures.
Cancun became one of the first cities in the State to apply vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 to young adults between 18 and 29 years old.
From July 21 to August 4, the biological AstraZeneca will be applied to younger adults, said the head of the State Secretary of Health, Alejandra Aguirre Crespo.
