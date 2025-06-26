Rain expected in Cancún with hot temperatures and persistent showers

Cancún

Cancún Weather Today: June 26, 2025. Cancún will experience light to moderate rain throughout the day with hot temperatures reaching 30°C. Residents and drivers are advised to take precautions.

Rain, heat, and caution—Cancún faces wet and steamy weather today

Cancún residents and visitors should prepare for a wet and muggy day as forecasts call for light to moderate rain continuing throughout Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to remain high across the day and night, creating a steamy mix of heat and moisture.

Morning forecast: Rain and heat

Early this morning, temperatures began at a sweltering 29°C, with humidity adding to the discomfort. The chance of rain sits at a full 100%, and conditions are ripe for light to moderate showers. Locals are encouraged to seek shelter in air-conditioned areas to stay cool and dry. Light southeasterly winds will blow at around 12 km/h, bringing no relief from the muggy air.

For those heading out on the roads, local authorities advise caution. Wet conditions and limited visibility make for hazardous driving. Drivers should slow down, keep their distance, and avoid sudden braking.

Afternoon forecast: No break in the rain

By the afternoon, the rain will persist, still with a 100% likelihood of light to moderate showers. The temperature will hover around 30°C, making for a hot and humid environment. Winds will pick up slightly to 19 km/h from the southeast but will remain steady and manageable.

Residents should avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and take advantage of shaded or air-conditioned areas. The continued rain means slippery surfaces and reduced visibility—drivers are urged again to remain cautious.

Evening forecast: Cooler but still wet

While the sun will set, the rain isn’t going anywhere. Forecasts predict a 79% chance of continued showers this evening. Winds will become more noticeable at 22 km/h (14 mph), still from the southeast. The temperature will dip slightly to 26°C (79°F), but the combination of high humidity and warm air may still feel oppressive.

It’s a good evening to stay in, hydrate, and avoid exposure to the elements. Anyone planning to be on the roads should continue to exercise caution, especially as visibility drops and surfaces remain slick.

Tomorrow: More of the same

Thursday morning will kick off with another round of light to moderate rain, with a 100% chance of showers and warm air at 27°C (81°F). Winds from the east-southeast will gust at around 21 km/h (13 mph), and road conditions are likely to remain slippery.

In the early afternoon, rain remains certain, and temperatures will hold steady at 27°C. Winds will calm slightly to 16 km/h but continue to blow from the east-southeast. The heat and rain combo will make outdoor plans challenging once again.

As night falls, expect no change in the rain forecast. A 100% chance of showers continues, accompanied by 18 km/h (11 mph) winds. The temperature will dip just slightly to 26°C (80°F), maintaining that sticky, warm feeling.

Reminder from officials: Stay informed, not overwhelmed

Amid the unsettled weather, experts remind residents not to fall into the trap of information overload. Stick to verified sources and focus on actionable advice—drive safely, stay cool, and watch for updates from local weather agencies.

