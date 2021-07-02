Rains in Puerto Vallarta flood at least 22 homes

Rains have already brought havoc to some parts of Puerto Vallarta, where personnel from the Puerto Vallarta Regional Command of Civil Protection and Firefighters reported that at least 22 houses have been flooded.

The flooding has been recoded on Calle Montesori and Océano Índico, in the Palmar de Aramara colony.

In addition, in the Gaviotas neighborhood, a home was reported with minor flooding and mud, without affecting the household items, due to the overflow of a canal.

The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit explained that, at the moment, all the main rivers in Puerto Vallarta have an increase in their flow and are being monitored for possible flooding.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), for this Friday, tropical wave number six will be located off the western coast, in combination with a low-pressure channel, and with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, they will generate heavy to very strong rains in the northwest, north, west, center, and south of the country, including the Valley of Mexico, with occasional heavy rains in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero.

The rains could be accompanied by lightning, strong winds, and possible hail, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and floods in low areas of land, according to Conagua.