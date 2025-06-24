Rainy Weather and High Temperatures Expected Today and Tomorrow in Cancún

/ By

Cancún

Cancún faces a rainy forecast with high humidity and temperatures reaching 31°C today and 30°C tomorrow. Residents should prepare for intermittent showers and take precautions when driving.

Cancún residents and visitors should brace for a damp and muggy couple of days as weather conditions shift toward persistent cloud cover and high chances of rain. According to the latest forecast, intermittent showers and elevated humidity levels are set to dominate today’s and tomorrow’s outlook.

Tuesday’s Forecast: Intermittent Showers and Stifling Heat

The day started off with some light cloud coverage, allowing the sun to peek through in the early morning hours. By 9 a.m., the temperature had already hit 28°C, making conditions feel stifling. Even with a gentle easterly breeze at 17 km/h, the heat felt oppressive, and residents were advised to stay hydrated and seek shaded or air-conditioned areas during peak hours.

As the afternoon progresses, things won’t be getting any cooler. Temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 31°C, with humidity levels pushing the “feels-like” temperature even higher. There’s a 90% chance of light to moderate rainfall later in the day, especially during the early afternoon hours.

Local authorities have urged drivers to use caution during these rainy spells. Slippery roads and reduced visibility are likely, so keeping a safe distance between vehicles and reducing speed are recommended precautions.

By nightfall, the rain will likely persist, though slightly lighter, with an 80% chance of continued showers. Evening temperatures will hover around 27°C, maintaining the muggy conditions. Winds will remain steady from the east at around 15 km/h (9.3 mph), adding little relief from the sticky air.

Wellness Reminder

With the combined effects of rain and heat, experts recommend taking time out during the day to unwind and manage stress. Short breathing exercises and simple stretching routines can help improve circulation and promote mental clarity—useful tips for anyone feeling bogged down by the oppressive conditions.

Wednesday: More Rain and Typical Summer Heat

The forecast for tomorrow offers little reprieve. In fact, early risers will wake to a 100% chance of light to moderate rain during the pre-dawn hours. Winds from the east are expected to be light, around 14 km/h (8.7 mph), but the lack of strong breezes won’t do much to counteract the sticky weather.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 29°C by midday. Though this may seem mild compared to today’s highs, the persistent humidity and chance of rain make for another challenging weather day. Conditions remain ideal for indoor cooling and the occasional indulgence in ice cream or a cold drink.

By the afternoon, a 100% chance of continued rain keeps outdoor activities under threat of disruption. Light rain accompanied by gentle winds from the east at 14 km/h will be the norm.

As night falls on Wednesday, the rain is expected to continue, once again with a 100% chance of precipitation. The evening temperature will dip slightly to 25°C, but the air will remain heavy and warm. Winds will ease down to around 12 km/h, delivering a moderate breeze that may help—but won’t eliminate—the discomfort.

Final Word

This week, Cancún is in for a stretch of wet and sticky weather. While the rains are not expected to bring heavy storms, the constant moisture and high temperatures mean it’s a good idea to adjust plans accordingly. Stay safe on the roads, keep cool indoors when possible, and if you’re venturing outside, pack an umbrella and plenty of water.

Locals and tourists alike are advised to keep an eye on the forecast for any last-minute changes and to remain cautious during high-traffic times when roads may become slick and dangerous.

Cancún faces a rainy forecast with high humidity and temperatures reaching 31°C today and 30°C tomorrow. Residents should prepare . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
Scroll to Top