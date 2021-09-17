Rio Cuale market vendors are relocated to Plaza Miguel Hidalgo

Vendors at the Cuale River market were relocated to Plaza Miguel Hidalgo, where they hope to resume their businesses and earn an income after the river flooded the market with the passing of Hurricane Nora.

Unable to return to the market at this time, the city government decided to relocate them to the central square, where merchants seek to start over.

“We are going to be selling in the plaza for 15 days but, thank God there are tourists, there is an influx of people, we hope we do well,” said merchant Carlos Alberto Morales.

He thanked the authorities who allowed them to continue working “because we had no income, we had no money, and despite our loss, we are going to move forward” he added.

The relocated vendors are only a fraction of the total of those that make up the municipal market, 60 out of 160 to be exact, of which some lost a large part of their inventor, others lost everything.

Despite the magnitude of the damage, it is still difficult to quantify the losses. “It is impossible to give an exact figure, but it was something considerable,” said the man who sells silver items at the market.

The merchants will stay in the plaza for at least 2 or 3 weeks while they rehabilitate the market, but some will have to wait much longer, as part of the property was seriously affected.

Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez reported that the preliminary assessment of the damage to infrastructure left by Hurricane Nora in Puerto Vallarta amounts to $200 million pesos.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN