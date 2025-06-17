Rising Ameca River Destroys Guayabo Pass, Cuts Off Puerto Vallarta–Bahía de Banderas Link

The seasonal Guayabo Pass, which temporarily connects the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, has been destroyed due to the rising waters of the Ameca River. The damage was confirmed by Civil Protection authorities in Bahía de Banderas and representatives from the San Juan ejido.

The destruction of the crossing, caused by heavy rainfall upstream, was reported on Tuesday, June 17. With the rainy season underway, the Ameca River has swelled significantly, overwhelming the temporary structure and rendering it impassable for vehicles.

The Guayabo Pass is a makeshift vehicular route that opens seasonally during the dry months. It serves as an unofficial alternative connection between the communities of Ixtapa in Puerto Vallarta and San José del Valle in Bahía de Banderas. Local residents, commuters, and even emergency services rely on this route for faster access between the two states, especially when main roads become congested or less direct.

However, its vulnerability to seasonal changes is well known. As in previous years, the onset of the rainy season has rendered the pass unsafe and unusable. Authorities have warned residents and motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for travel between Jalisco and Nayarit.

“The river has risen rapidly due to intense rainfall in the upper parts of the region,” said a Civil Protection spokesperson. “As a result, the structure of the Guayabo Pass was compromised and has now been destroyed by the current. We are urging the public not to attempt crossing the area under any circumstances.”

Local ejido officials from San Juan also confirmed the damage and echoed the call for caution. They noted that although the pass is a community-maintained crossing, it was never designed to withstand the forces brought on by heavy seasonal rains.

The loss of this route is likely to cause temporary transportation challenges for residents of both Ixtapa and San José del Valle. With the rainy season just beginning, there is no clear timeline for when, or if, the pass might be rebuilt.

In the meantime, residents and travelers will need to rely on the official roadways, including Federal Highway 200, to navigate between the neighboring municipalities. Civil Protection teams will continue monitoring water levels and other vulnerable infrastructure along the Ameca River as storms are forecast to continue through the week.

This annual disruption underscores a broader regional issue: the lack of permanent, resilient infrastructure to support cross-border connectivity in this fast-growing area. While temporary solutions like the Guayabo Pass have served an important role, their limitations become starkly evident with every summer downpour.

Local officials are expected to evaluate the situation in the coming days and may consider long-term alternatives to improve year-round access between Jalisco and Nayarit.

