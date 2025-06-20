Riu Ventura Hotel to Open in December as RIU’s Sixth Resort in Cancun

The Riu Ventura Hotel opens December 6 in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, bringing 700+ rooms, six pools, multiple dining options, and all-inclusive luxury to Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

A new all-inclusive resort is set to make waves in Cancun this December as RIU Hotels & Resorts prepares to open the Riu Ventura Hotel, its latest addition to Mexico’s thriving tourism landscape.

Scheduled to open on December 6, 2025, the Riu Ventura will mark the sixth RIU property in Cancun and the 23rd in Mexico for the Spanish hotel group. Known for its popular beachfront resorts across the globe, RIU is reinforcing its presence in the Mexican Caribbean—an area that continues to draw international travelers, especially from Canada.

The new hotel is located in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, one of the city’s most sought-after destinations for beach vacations. Stretching along a narrow strip between the Nichupté Lagoon and the Caribbean Sea, the Hotel Zone is known for its turquoise waters, vibrant nightlife, and high-end resorts.

The Riu Ventura Hotel will feature more than 700 modern rooms, including family-friendly suites and units with direct pool access. Designed to accommodate couples, families, and groups, the resort promises a variety of accommodations tailored to different types of travelers.

Among the standout amenities are six outdoor pools, including one with waterslides for children and another situated on the sixth floor, offering panoramic views of the Caribbean coastline. The property also includes RIULand, the brand’s family entertainment zone, and a daily activities program for both kids and adults.

For food lovers, the all-inclusive experience includes a variety of international dining options. Guests can enjoy Asian, Italian, and Mexican cuisine, an international buffet, and an oceanfront grill. The hotel will also operate six bars, serving cocktails from morning until late night.

While the Riu Ventura does not have its own nightclub, partygoers can take part in RIU Party events hosted at the nearby Riu Caribe, part of RIU’s unique take on high-energy, all-inclusive nightlife.

Wellness travelers will also find options to unwind and recharge. The resort will host a RIUFit program offering fitness activities, and an on-site Renova Spa will provide massages, facials, and other treatments.

This opening is another strategic move by RIU, which continues to invest in destinations across Mexico. Its Cancun portfolio already includes popular hotels like the Riu Palace Las Américas and Riu Palace Kukulkán, both well-established among North American vacationers.

The timing is no accident. December marks the beginning of the high season in the Mexican Caribbean, as temperatures cool in the northern hemisphere and international arrivals spike. The Riu Ventura’s debut places it in prime position to capitalize on the winter travel surge.

With its mix of modern amenities, beach access, and signature RIU hospitality, the new hotel is expected to attract both first-time visitors and returning RIU guests looking to try something new.

As of now, bookings for December and beyond are open, and the resort is already generating buzz among travel agents and RIU loyalists alike.

For those planning a trip to Cancun this winter, the Riu Ventura promises a brand-new, all-inclusive escape on one of the most iconic stretches of Mexican coastline.