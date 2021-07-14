Riviera Nayarit applies new business restrictions due to COVID-19 increase

Due to the increase in positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Nayarit, business operational hours were reduced, which will affect the Riviera Nayarit during this summer vacation period.

“This morning the COVID-19 table met, where the central issue was the worrying increase in positive cases in the state,” reported the Nayarit Governor, Antonio Echevarría García through his social networks.

According to the Governor, in recent days, there has been an increase in hospitalized people, reaching almost 50% of the care capacity.

“The situation is alarming, and for this reason, we have determined to reinforce prevention and control measures,” added Echevarrría García when listing the provisions.

Restaurants and restaurant-bars, which mainly sell food, must close at 10:00 p.m., while bars, billiards, clubs, botaneros, and the like must close at 9:00 p.m. The rest of the businesses may continue operations until midnights.

In addition to the hours of operations restrictions, the governor announced joint preventive operations will be carried out between the Armed Forces, Coesprisnay, Citizen Security and Prosecutors, in order to verify the health protocols are being followed.

“These measures will begin to be applied as of today, and until further notice,” said the Governor, noting that despite the fact that in Nayarit there is 30% of the population that has a vaccination scheme, “we cannot afford to lower our guard”.

