Robberies Surge in Baja California Sur with La Paz and Los Cabos as Hotspots

Cabo San Lucas La Paz

Home and business burglaries spike in Baja California Sur, with La Paz and Los Cabos reporting the highest cases between January and May 2025.

The rate of home and business burglaries in Baja California Sur has risen sharply during the first five months of 2025, with most cases concentrated in the municipalities of La Paz and Los Cabos.

According to official figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), authorities opened 342 investigations for home burglaries and 177 for business burglaries statewide between January and May.

La Paz and Los Cabos together account for the majority of those incidents. In La Paz, police registered 146 home break-ins and 88 commercial burglaries during the reporting period. Los Cabos followed closely with 119 cases of home burglaries and 60 reports involving businesses.

One of the hardest-hit sectors has been the pharmaceutical industry, with a notable increase in thefts targeting pharmacies.

Captain Christopher Jordi López Monje, Director General of Public Security in Los Cabos, said authorities have responded by implementing targeted operations in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE). These efforts have already led to several arrests.

“We’re working based on heat maps. If we encounter an incident, we pay attention to it so it doesn’t escalate,” López Monje said in an interview. “In recent days, we’ve had people arrested for theft; we were beaten in some pharmacies. Thanks to the ongoing investigation and inter-institutional coordination, we’ve been able to arrest some of the individuals involved.”

The captain emphasized that part of the security strategy includes analyzing crime patterns, reviewing video footage, and maintaining constant collaboration with investigators from PGJE to both apprehend suspects and prevent future crimes.

The rise in break-ins has raised alarms among residents and business owners in both municipalities, where perceptions of insecurity have begun to grow. While authorities say the coordinated strategy is yielding results, many locals are calling for a more visible police presence and faster judicial processes.

So far, no detailed breakdown has been released on the specific motives behind the uptick in burglaries, but officials are expected to publish a mid-year crime report in the coming weeks that could shed further light on contributing factors.

Local business groups have also begun coordinating with public security agencies to install surveillance equipment and improve reporting channels.

Authorities have urged citizens to report suspicious activity and to take preventive measures, including better home and business security practices. Meanwhile, the ongoing operations in Los Cabos and La Paz are expected to continue as part of a broader effort to curb the trend before it worsens.

