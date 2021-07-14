Royal Caribbean cruises will arrive in Puerto Vallarta in November

The Royal Caribbean cruise company announced that starting in November, they will launch a new route from Los Angeles, California, and arriving in Puerto Vallarta, passing through various ports in the United States and Mexico.

The new route will have options on board of three, four, and up to eight nights, with the eight-night cruises arriving in Puerto Vallarta, according to Alberto Muñoz, Vice President of Royal Caribbean for Latin America.

“It passes through Los Cabos, Ensenada, Mazatlán and arrives in Puerto Vallarta, it is a new route that has been very well accepted by the North American market, specifically California, but it has also generated a lot of interest in Mexico and in South American countries, such as Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia ”.

The shipping company had a presence several years ago with tours in Puerto Vallarta and in this relaunch in the midst of the pandemic, it ensures that it has all the health security measures in place to prevent Covid-19 infections.

“The cruise gives you the ease of knowing various destinations without having to pack and unpack and you have different options to eat, some casual, others more formal, options to eat in the pool; you have a show included every night, which can be Broadway, ice skating, comedians, music ”.

He added that, on the new route from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, you can find experiences such as watching whales or dolphins pass from a distance in the Pacific.

