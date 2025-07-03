San Luis Potosí opens an investigation into a suspected mass poisoning of dogs

The FGE has launched an investigation into the Salinas de Hidalgo dog poisoning after dozens of dogs were found dead or missing in June, activists say.

The San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has opened an investigation into a suspected mass poisoning of dogs in the municipality of Salinas de Hidalgo, following a complaint filed by the civil association Adopt Salinas. Between June and early July, activists and residents recovered 45 bodies and reported two dogs still missing after showing alarming signs of poisoning.

According to Ana Dolores Roque of Adopt Salinas, the first cases emerged in June, when community members began discovering dogs dead on neighborhood streets or alive but displaying severe poisoning symptoms. “We counted 48 confirmed cases, and we believe two more animals may be missing,” she said. While most victims were stray or community dogs, several owned pets also died, indicating the threat did not discriminate between cared-for and free-roaming animals.

Roque warned that the poison used appears to be extremely potent. In multiple instances, owners rushed their dogs to private veterinarians, but even timely intervention failed to save them. “They must have ingested a very strong toxic substance,” Roque added, lamenting the loss of pets whose families had hoped for a different outcome.

Beyond dogs, there have also been isolated reports of poisoned cats in the same area. Local animal welfare advocates fear the true scope of the crisis could be wider than documented. “We need the community to come forward with any information—no detail is too small,” Roque urged.

FGE Takes Action

In an official statement, the FGE confirmed it has initiated interviews with activists and some owners of the deceased dogs. Field teams from the Attorney General’s Office are working on the ground in Salinas de Hidalgo to collect evidence, identify the toxic agent, and trace its source. The agency stressed that anyone responsible for animal cruelty faces criminal charges under state law.

The investigation will include forensic analysis of tissue samples from affected animals and environmental testing in neighborhoods where poisonings occurred. Authorities have appealed to local residents to report any suspicious activity or discarded bait. “Protecting animal welfare is a priority, and we are using all available resources to hold perpetrators accountable,” the FGE statement read.

Community Response

Local volunteers with Adopt Salinas have organized neighborhood patrols and information sessions to help residents recognize the signs of poisoning and safely report cases. They have also distributed flyers with the FGE’s contact information and guidelines on how to secure outdoor pets.

“We want to restore a sense of safety,” said Roque. “Our goal is to prevent further deaths by raising awareness and supporting the official investigation.”

Next Steps

As the FGE advances its inquiry, Adopt Salinas plans to coordinate with veterinary clinics throughout San Luis Potosí to monitor and document any new cases. They also hope to work with municipal authorities to improve animal control measures and promote responsible pet ownership.

Residents who notice sick or dead animals displaying signs of poisoning—such as severe tremors, seizures, or unexplained bleeding—are encouraged to contact the FGE tip line at (xxxx) xxx-xxxx or email [email protected].

The ongoing probe into the Salinas de Hidalgo dog poisoning has raised urgent questions about community safety and animal welfare. With both stray and owned pets among the victims, Salinas de Hidalgo residents are urging swift action and complete transparency in the FGE’s investigation.