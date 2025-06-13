San Miguel de Allende gears up for Convite de Locos 2025

San Miguel de Allende

Join the Convite de Locos 2025 in San Miguel de Allende on June 15 for a vibrant parade in honor of San Antonio de Padua featuring colorful costumes, historic roots and community spirit.

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato — This Sunday, June 15, the city will erupt in color and celebration as thousands gather for the Convite de Locos 2025, one of the most beloved street parades in central Mexico.

Local leaders have spent weeks fine-tuning every detail to honor San Antonio de Padua while safeguarding the festival’s spirit. Mayor Mauricio Trejo and his team have partnered with neighborhood groups and public agencies to strike a balance between festive freedom and orderly logistics.

Organizers from the four traditional contingents—the Cuadro del Parque, Cuadro Antiguo, Cuadro Nuevo and Cuadro del Tecolote—have worked hand-in-hand with municipal authorities. This collaboration ensures participants can unleash their creativity in a secure, well-managed environment.

The roots of Convite de Locos reach back to rural celebrations for San Isidro Labrador and San Pascual Bailón. Early dancers donned straw-scarecrow outfits to playfully ward off onlookers. By the 19th century, those simple disguises evolved into colorful clown suits, complete with bombachas and handcrafted masks.

On the morning of June 15, at 10 am, costumed “locos” will march from the City exit toward Celaya, weaving through Ancha de San Antonio, Zacateros, Canal, Hernández Macías, Insurgentes, Pepe Llanos, Mesones, Núñez and San Francisco streets. The procession will end in the Jardín Principal, where music and dance traditions converge in one of the region’s most vibrant public spectacles.

To guarantee public safety, the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) will deploy over 150 foot patrol officers along with mobile units conducting constant vigilance before, during and after the parade. Organizers will also install nine hydration stations along the route and designate an accessible viewing area for people with reduced mobility and seniors in front of the Instituto Allende.

Residents should note that major route changes will affect several bus lines between 8 am and 4 pm on Sunday. Key diversions include:

  • Routes 6, 10, 11, I, XVII and XX reroute to Salida a Celaya before returning from City Market.
  • Routes 1, 4, 5, 6 and III will turn around at Insurgentes and Quebrada, returning via Volanteros.
  • Routes 8, 9, II, VI, XXII and II El Moral will reach Santo Domingo before heading back.
  • The San Antonio–Centro line will suspend service until after 4 pm.

Authorities urge attendees to stay hydrated, follow official instructions, wear sun-protective clothing and respect designated zones. They also advise against bringing alcohol or prohibited substances to preserve a family-friendly atmosphere.

Beyond its festive flair, Convite de Locos represents San Miguel de Allende’s living heritage. This joyful blend of devotion, satire and artistry has drawn national and international visitors for decades, cementing the city’s reputation as a bastion of cultural creativity.

