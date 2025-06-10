San Miguel de Allende International Book Fair Draws 9,300 Visitors and 40 Publishers

The San Miguel de Allende International Book Fair brought together 40 leading publishers at El Nigromante, attracting over 9,300 readers to celebrate literature, dialogue, and community growth.

The 2nd San Miguel de Allende International Book Fair concluded its run at the Ignacio Ramírez Cultural Institute, “El Nigromante,” cementing the city’s reputation as a hub for literary exchange. From May 28 to June 1, forty prominent publishing houses filled the halls with newly released titles, previously unpublished manuscripts, and thought-provoking works that resonated with both local readers and visitors from across Mexico and abroad.

More than 9,300 book lovers passed through El Nigromante’s historic corridors, exploring diverse genres and engaging in discussions with authors, editors, and fellow enthusiasts. The event showcased fiction, poetry, academic titles, and children’s literature, offering something for every reader’s taste. Attendees praised the intimate atmosphere, which fostered meaningful conversations and allowed small presses to stand alongside major industry players, creating a unique marketplace of ideas.

Acacio Martínez, Director of Culture and Traditions of San Miguel de Allende, underscored the fair’s broader cultural mission. “Opening books to people is opening their minds and souls,” Martínez said during the closing ceremony. “We’ve shown that there are better things out there—wonderful ideas waiting to be discovered.” He went on to thank the organizing team, local booksellers led by Don Miguel Valderas, Mrs. Laura Bustos, municipal workers, and volunteers who handled everything from wiring and lawn care to fountain repairs. “Everyone’s efforts are here,” he added, gesturing toward the packed exhibition rooms.

Behind the scenes, the municipal government coordinated logistics, marketing, and community outreach to ensure a seamless experience. Their goal: to turn San Miguel de Allende into a recognized international literary epicenter. This year’s fair reinforced that ambition, drawing press coverage from cultural magazines, travel blogs, and national news outlets that highlighted the city’s commitment to the written word.

In addition to vendor booths, the fair featured panel discussions, workshops, and book signings. Topics ranged from indigenous storytelling traditions to the future of digital publishing. Local authors shared stages with visiting writers from Spain, Argentina, and the United States, sparking panels on translation, cross-cultural collaboration, and the role of translation in expanding literary horizons.

Martínez also spoke about reading’s role in social progress. “Someone told me that if we cultivate readers, we contribute to a better world,” he noted. “I agree, and I thank each person who opened a book here. Help us grow this fair so that San Miguel can maintain and expand this celebration of reading.” His remarks resonated with educators and librarians who attended with student groups, emphasizing the fair’s impact on younger generations.

By fostering connections among publishers, writers, and readers, the fair created new opportunities for partnerships and projects. Several small presses reported pre-orders for upcoming releases, while established houses negotiated rights agreements and translation deals. For visitors, the experience offered a rare peek into Mexico’s rich literary scene and the chance to take home signed copies and collector’s editions.

The municipal government closed the fair by thanking all participants—publishers, organizers, volunteers, and the reading public—for reinforcing the city’s cultural fabric. As San Miguel de Allende looks ahead to its third annual edition, the success of the 2025 event has set a high bar. With growing international interest and a community committed to literature, the San Miguel de Allende International Book Fair promises to be an enduring celebration of ideas, dialogue, and the transformative power of reading.

