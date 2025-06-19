Sea turtle nesting season brings life and challenges to Baja California Sur beaches

Between July and November, sea turtles arrive on Baja California Sur’s beaches to nest. Conservationists work to protect eggs and hatchlings amid threats from pollution, predators, and human activity.

Every year, several species of sea turtles return to the coast of Baja California Sur to complete a vital stage in their life cycle—nesting and reproduction. From July through November, the beaches of this northwestern Mexican state become the temporary home to hundreds of sea turtles that crawl ashore under the cover of night to lay their eggs in the sand.

Among the species that frequent these beaches, the olive ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) is the most common. Its nesting activity peaks in June and August, especially in areas like Los Cabos, where locals and tourists alike may witness the spectacle. The hatchlings typically emerge about five to six weeks after the eggs are laid, with the bulk of births occurring from August through October.

Less frequent visitors include the leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) and the Pacific green turtle. While these species do nest in the region, it happens at a much lower rate. The leatherback, for instance, is more often seen feeding in Baja waters between October and April. Other species, such as the hawksbill and loggerhead turtles, do not nest here but feed in local waters.

Certain beaches have become well-known for their recurring turtle activity. On the Pacific coast, La Máquina Beach in Todos Santos is a notable nesting site for olive ridleys and occasionally leatherbacks. In Los Cabos, olive ridleys can be seen nesting on El Médano Beach, Punta San Cristóbal, and even in hotel zones with suitable beach access.

On the Sea of Cortez side, La Ribera is one of the rare spots where leatherback nesting has been recorded. Magdalena Bay in Comondú, beaches in La Paz, and protected zones in the El Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve have also reported nesting activity in recent years.

Despite the natural wonder of this annual event, sea turtles face many challenges that threaten their survival. One of the most critical threats is plastic pollution—turtles can mistake floating debris for food, leading to injury or death. Incidental capture in fishing gear is another common problem. Sea turtles often become entangled in nets or hooked on fishing lines meant for other marine species.

Predation is a natural threat, but its impact is often exacerbated by the presence of domestic animals like dogs, which may dig up nests. Human threats include the illegal collection of turtle eggs—a practice that remains punishable by law but still occurs. Additionally, vehicles driving on nesting beaches can crush eggs or compact the sand, preventing hatchlings from digging their way to the surface.

Artificial lighting from nearby buildings or streets presents yet another hazard. Newborn turtles rely on the natural light of the moon to find their way to the ocean. Bright manmade lights can disorient them, sending them in the wrong direction and significantly lowering their chances of survival.

Climate change is another looming concern. Rising temperatures, altered weather patterns, and more frequent hurricanes can all affect the suitability of nesting sites and the viability of eggs. Warmer sand temperatures, for example, can skew the gender ratio of hatchlings, as the temperature at which the eggs incubate determines the sex of the turtle.

In response to these challenges, various community groups, environmental organizations, and some government agencies in Baja California Sur conduct year-round conservation activities. These include nightly patrols to monitor nesting turtles, relocation of at-risk nests to safer zones, and organized hatchling releases. Volunteers help record vital data such as nest temperature, species identification, and hatch rates to improve understanding and future protection efforts.

Hatchling releases typically peak in September, when eggs laid in July and August begin to hatch. On many beaches in Los Cabos, locals and visitors gather to watch tiny turtles scramble toward the surf—a moving reminder of nature’s fragility and resilience.

To raise awareness, environmental education is also gaining traction. Workshops and guided activities teach participants how to respect turtle nesting grounds, avoid using artificial lights near the shore, and stay behind marked fences that indicate the presence of a nest.

If you encounter a nesting turtle or a marked nest in Baja California Sur, local conservationists urge you to keep your distance. Do not touch the turtle or use flash photography. If you notice illegal activity, such as egg theft or off-road vehicles on the beach, contact PROFEPA, local police, or dial 911.

For those interested in doing more, there are opportunities to volunteer with sea turtle conservation programs, provided the proper permits are obtained. These hands-on efforts offer a unique chance to engage with wildlife protection while contributing to the survival of endangered species.