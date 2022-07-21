SEAPAL achieves 31st water quality certificate in Puerto Vallarta

The administration of the Potable Water, Drainage and Sewerage Services System of Puerto Vallarta (SEAPAL Vallarta), headed by Salvador Llamas Urbina, achieved the thirty-first Water Quality Certification in a row granted by the Commission against Sanitary Risks of Jalisco (COPRISJAL) through the Ministry of Health, an unprecedented achievement at the national level.

For the certification of the sanitary condition of the water supply systems for human use and consumption in the urban area of ​​Puerto Vallarta, in addition to the second in the Ecoterra Fraccionamiento and the eleventh in Las Palmas, it was necessary to comply with official regulations and its modifications NOM-179-SSA1-2020, NOM-230-SSA1-2002 and NOM-127-SSA1-1994-MOD 2000.

With these actions, SEAPAL Vallarta contributes to the health of the inhabitants through the supply of safe water, which also continues to strengthen the destination’s tourist offer, which is evident with the trust that shipping companies place in Puerto Vallarta, to be the only port in the Mexican Pacific where water is loaded.

The operational director, Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, affirmed that on this occasion efforts were redoubled to fully comply with the most recent modifications to the regulations, which reflects the effort, talent, and dedication of all the collaborators of the institution, technical, administrative and field, which directly and indirectly affect this distinctive.

He pointed out that the verification process to achieve the certificate takes place in water production, purification, distribution, regulation, and storage facilities.

He added that an external laboratory accredited by the Mexican Accreditation Entity (EMA) is also involved, which analyzes organoleptic, physical, chemical, bacteriological, and radioactive aspects, as well as internal monitoring of residual chlorine at initial, intermediate, and final points of the distribution network.

He indicated that the departments linked to this continuous and permanent work are: Potable Water Production, Potable Water Distribution, Water Quality, User Services and Laboratory, highlighting the work of the QFB Soraya Topete Camacho, who coordinates the tasks to endorse this distinctive.

