Second Canadian found dead this week in Puerto Vallarta, both apparent suicides

A person of Canadian origin was found dead inside an apartment, located on Calle Rodolfo Gómez at the intersection with Olas Altas in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

This is the second Canadian to have been found dead in Puerto Vallarta this month.

The events were reported on Wednesday afternoon and elements of Municipal Public Security from the tourist area attended to the scene, along with paramedics from the Fire Department, who confirmed that the man, apparently, had taken his own life.

The person was identified as Peter Needo, 67 years old, from Canada. The man was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta and was scheduled to return to Canada Wednesday before his body was found.

The municipal authorities reported that the events were reported shortly after 1:00 PM on Wednesday, when elements of the tourist police were alerted about a person who was not responsive, inside an apartment located at number 142 Calle Rodolfo Gómez.

Elements of the tourist police arrived where they confirmed that inside one of the apartments there was a person, who had a bag on his head with a tube that was connected to the gas.

When confirming that the person no longer had vital signs, the elements immediately secured the area and notified the Public Ministry agent, because they were facing a case of a person who had taken his own life.

On Monday, Pierre Simoneo, age 70, from Canada was found hanging inside his apartment in Marina Vallarta.