Second dose of vaccine for people between 40-49 years old in Puerto Vallarta: Aug. 17 – Aug. 20

Puerto Vallarta is scheduled to administer the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines to people between 40 and 49 years old.

The vaccination day will only be for this age group that already received the first dose last June, who should go to the La Lija sports unit or the Naval Hospital, from Tuesday, August 17 to Friday, August 20, between 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

People who will go to receive the second application of the biological must present their new printed registration, proof of the first vaccine, and official identification, in addition to attending to the sanitary measures already established.

Mayor Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado reported that all City Council staff who collaborate in the logistics issue, as well as the Civil Protection and Firefighters, Citizen Security, Traffic and Roads, among others, are ready to support and attend to the people who will attend this event.

He stressed the importance of this vaccination process in all sectors of the population and thus continue to reduce the risks of contagion, which at the same time allows reducing the number of cases and deaths from this disease.

He also reiterated the call to maintain sanitary measures with the use of face masks, antibacterial gel, and healthy distance, as well as to attend to the recommendations of the authorities.

