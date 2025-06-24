Shark sightings prompt red flag warnings at Palmilla Beach in Los Cabos

/ By

Cabo San Lucas

Authorities in Los Cabos have raised red flags at Palmilla Beach following sightings of blue and hammerhead sharks, which pose no threat to humans but require safety measures.

Since Friday, shark activity near Palmilla Beach in San José del Cabo has prompted local authorities to issue red flag warnings, advising swimmers to stay out of the water. While the sharks spotted—identified as blue sharks and hammerhead sharks—are not considered dangerous to humans, officials are taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

Rafael Álvarez Munguía, municipal coordinator of the Federal Maritime-Terrestrial Zone (ZOFEMAT) in Los Cabos, confirmed that the shark sightings are part of an annual pattern observed between June and September. He noted that the presence of a large school of mullet fish, a favorite food source for sharks, likely attracted the marine predators close to the shore.

“When I was notified, I personally went to check it out and saw a school of mullet fish, which are the sharks’ favorite food,” Munguía said. “When they get too close to the beach, it means they’re fleeing to avoid being devoured.”

Munguía emphasized that the species currently near the shore do not pose a risk to humans. Blue sharks, he explained, are not aggressive, especially when compared to more notorious species such as bull sharks, tiger sharks, or great white sharks, which are responsible for the majority of recorded shark attacks worldwide.

“As the responsible authority on the beaches of Los Cabos, what we do is put up red flags to protect beachgoers,” Munguía said. “There has never been a single unfortunate incident in the history of Los Cabos. Shark sightings have always been reported around this time of year, particularly in Palmilla and Costa Azul.”

In previous years, bull sharks—considered more aggressive and prone to human interaction, particularly in murky waters—have been sighted off Costa Azul. Despite their reputation, even bull sharks are featured in dive tours in Cabo Pulmo, highlighting their typically non-aggressive behavior toward humans under guided conditions.

“The bull shark is the type of shark you can dive with; it’s an attraction offered to tourists in Cabo Pulmo,” Munguía added. “You could say they’re docile.”

Still, safety remains the top priority. Munguía explained that his role, along with the ZOFEMAT beach security team, includes ordering all swimmers out of the water when sharks are spotted. Swimmers are asked to remain onshore until the sharks finish feeding and move away from the beach area.

Civil Protection Director Francisco Cota Márquez echoed this message, noting that safety protocols were implemented as soon as the sightings were confirmed. Since Friday, his team has been conducting surveillance operations from El Tule to the community of La Playa.

“So far, we haven’t seen additional marine fauna near the coastline, but we remain on alert for any potential threats,” Cota Márquez said. “We are working together to carry out inter-institutional work to ensure the safety of bathers who visit the municipality’s beaches.”

The red flags will remain posted at Palmilla Beach until authorities are confident the area is safe for swimming. Officials stress that while blue and hammerhead sharks are not known to be aggressive, they still require caution and respect as wild marine animals.

For now, visitors to Palmilla Beach are advised to stay on the sand and follow lifeguard instructions. Local officials will continue to monitor the coastline and update the public as the situation evolves.

Authorities in Los Cabos have raised red flags at Palmilla Beach following sightings of blue and hammerhead sharks, which pose no threat . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
Scroll to Top