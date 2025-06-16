Skydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree

A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a swift and coordinated rescue operation involving municipal and state emergency teams.

The report was received at approximately 12:10 p.m., alerting Civil Protection and Firefighters in Puerto Vallarta that a man had landed by parachute and was hanging from a palm tree. The scene unfolded at the Quinta del Mar condominium complex, where the individual was found suspended about eight meters above ground level.

The skydiver was identified as 27-year-old Guillermo Lozano, a tourist from Monterrey, Nuevo León, who was staying at the nearby Riu Jalisco Hotel. According to responders, Lozano had landed awkwardly during a parachuting activity and became entangled in the tall palm tree on the property.

Rescue operations began swiftly, with personnel from the Bahía de Banderas Civil Protection Operational Coordination working closely with state firefighters. Support was also provided by members of the Riu Jalisco Hotel’s gardening team, who were familiar with the surrounding landscaping and terrain.

José de Jesús Negrete González, 36, played a critical role in the rescue by climbing the tree to secure the stranded man with an additional safety rope. He was guided by instructions from firefighter personnel under the supervision of Manuel Alba, along with other state fire officials on site.

After carefully securing Lozano, the team safely lowered him to the ground. Once on solid ground, paramedic Jazmín Hernández, leading a team of pre-hospital care personnel from Bahía de Banderas Civil Protection, performed a full evaluation. Fortunately, the skydiver sustained only minor injuries and did not require transport to a hospital. Paramedics provided on-site care and safety recommendations before clearing him.

The incident drew attention from nearby residents and tourists, many of whom witnessed the rescue operation. Emergency officials praised the teamwork and coordination that led to a successful outcome without further incident.

While parachuting is a common activity in the tourist zones of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, accidents like this are rare. Authorities are reminding operators and thrill-seekers alike to follow all safety protocols and perform proper equipment checks before flights.