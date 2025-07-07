Storm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News Weather

A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported.

A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies, local authorities confirmed no injuries or missing persons as of Monday morning.

The Civil Protection and Fire Department first logged rainfall beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Within hours, crews responded to multiple incidents:

  • Rivera del Río Pitillal: A vehicle was carried off the roadway near 5 de Febrero Street and Rivera del Río. The driver escaped unharmed, and no one remained trapped.
  • Primero de Mayo neighborhood: Hurricane-force gusts combined with runoff to topple a large tree at San Luis Potosí and Tampico Avenue, blocking both lanes until cut and removed by firefighters.
  • La Floresta neighborhood: Authorities discovered a stranded vehicle between Clavel and Geranio streets. It sat abandoned in high water but posed no immediate threat to residents.
  • Pacífico Azul neighborhood: A utility pole snapped at the corner of Pacífico Azul Street and Avenida Coral, interrupting local power lines. Crews isolated the area for safety and began repairs early Monday.
  • Conchas Chinas: A minor landslide on Federal Highway 200, just before the Nima Bay condominiums, left debris on the road. Highway patrols cleared the slide before rush hour traffic.
  • Joyas del Pedregal: A man riding a motorcycle was swept away by a sudden stream at Agua Marina and Víctor Iturbe. He managed to reach safety on his own, and responders found no signs of injury or distress.

During and after the storm, Civil Protection, fire and police units patrolled all flood-prone sectors—including Portales, Las Tamarindos, the forest zone and downtown. Teams cleared storm drains of accumulated trash to prevent water backups. Officials say these proactive measures kept widespread flooding at bay and spared the city from more serious damage.

“We had no major damage or casualties thanks to prompt reporting and the fast work of our crews,” said a department spokesperson Monday. “We ask residents to stay alert, avoid flooded streets and report blocked drains or fallen power lines immediately.”

Meteorologists warn that the rainy season in Jalisco runs through October. While most storms pass without incident, sudden downpours can overwhelm urban drainage. Officials urge drivers to avoid low-lying roads during heavy rain and to keep an emergency kit at home.

As of Monday, power crews continued to restore lines in affected neighborhoods, and road crews removed debris from local arteries. Civil Protection maintains its 24-hour hotline for weather-related emergencies and advises citizens to monitor official channels for updates.

Despite the dramatic scenes of overturning trees and cars floating off-road, the city breathed a collective sigh of relief Monday morning as damage assessments confirmed that no one was hurt and infrastructure impacts remained limited. Residents have been reminded to clear gutters around their homes and stay informed through the Civil Protection social media feeds for any further weather alerts.

A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in MexicoMexico City Protest on July 5 Challenges Gentrification and Airbnb’s Impact on Housing Residents of Roma and Condesa will gather at Parque México on July 5 to protest gentrification, rising rents, and Airbnb’s effect on local housing. This Saturday, July 5, Mexico City will witness its first organized citizen protest against gentrification—a peaceful but urgent gathering taking place at 3:30 p.m. at the Lindbergh Forum in Parque México,…
  • protestProtest graffiti and smashed windows mars anti-gentrification rally in Mexico City Residents and activists joined an anti-gentrification rally in Mexico Park, but the anti-gentrification rally Mexico Park turned destructive as masked youths defaced local shops and broke windows. A rally against gentrification held yesterday in Mexico City’s Parque México drew residents from Juárez, Roma, Condesa and Hipódromo alongside local activists. Organizers billed it as the city’s…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthPurple Flag Warns Beachgoers after Crocodile at Los Muertos Beach Authorities raised a purple flag after a crocodile at Los Muertos Beach was spotted swimming near shore, advising visitors to avoid entering the water until safety checks ended. Local authorities recorded a crocodile swimming in the vicinity of Los Muertos Beach, one of Puerto Vallarta’s busiest tourist spots. Lifeguards spotted the reptile in shallow water…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • mexico city real estateGentrification in Mexico City is not the reason for the high cost of housing City housing shortage, not gentrification, drives prices skyward as planning lags behind demand and foreigner influence remains minimal. High real estate costs in Mexico City stem from a deep and persistent housing shortage—exacerbated by land constraints, tangled regulations and speculative investment—rather than by the presence of foreign residents. Despite headlines blaming “gentrification,” foreign-born residents make…
  • puerto vallarta loses three blue flag beachesPuerto Vallarta retains four Blue Flag Beaches, down from eight Puerto Vallarta will enter the 2025–2026 season with four international Blue Flag distinctions in Puerto Vallarta, even after tourism-driven environmental damage cost it half of its previous honors. The Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) in Mexico confirmed that three resort flags will be revalidated at Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, The Westin Resort &…
Scroll to Top