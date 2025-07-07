Storm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees

A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported.

A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies, local authorities confirmed no injuries or missing persons as of Monday morning.

The Civil Protection and Fire Department first logged rainfall beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Within hours, crews responded to multiple incidents:

Rivera del Río Pitillal : A vehicle was carried off the roadway near 5 de Febrero Street and Rivera del Río. The driver escaped unharmed, and no one remained trapped.

: A vehicle was carried off the roadway near 5 de Febrero Street and Rivera del Río. The driver escaped unharmed, and no one remained trapped. Primero de Mayo neighborhood : Hurricane-force gusts combined with runoff to topple a large tree at San Luis Potosí and Tampico Avenue, blocking both lanes until cut and removed by firefighters.

: Hurricane-force gusts combined with runoff to topple a large tree at San Luis Potosí and Tampico Avenue, blocking both lanes until cut and removed by firefighters. La Floresta neighborhood : Authorities discovered a stranded vehicle between Clavel and Geranio streets. It sat abandoned in high water but posed no immediate threat to residents.

: Authorities discovered a stranded vehicle between Clavel and Geranio streets. It sat abandoned in high water but posed no immediate threat to residents. Pacífico Azul neighborhood : A utility pole snapped at the corner of Pacífico Azul Street and Avenida Coral, interrupting local power lines. Crews isolated the area for safety and began repairs early Monday.

: A utility pole snapped at the corner of Pacífico Azul Street and Avenida Coral, interrupting local power lines. Crews isolated the area for safety and began repairs early Monday. Conchas Chinas : A minor landslide on Federal Highway 200, just before the Nima Bay condominiums, left debris on the road. Highway patrols cleared the slide before rush hour traffic.

: A minor landslide on Federal Highway 200, just before the Nima Bay condominiums, left debris on the road. Highway patrols cleared the slide before rush hour traffic. Joyas del Pedregal: A man riding a motorcycle was swept away by a sudden stream at Agua Marina and Víctor Iturbe. He managed to reach safety on his own, and responders found no signs of injury or distress.

During and after the storm, Civil Protection, fire and police units patrolled all flood-prone sectors—including Portales, Las Tamarindos, the forest zone and downtown. Teams cleared storm drains of accumulated trash to prevent water backups. Officials say these proactive measures kept widespread flooding at bay and spared the city from more serious damage.

“We had no major damage or casualties thanks to prompt reporting and the fast work of our crews,” said a department spokesperson Monday. “We ask residents to stay alert, avoid flooded streets and report blocked drains or fallen power lines immediately.”

Meteorologists warn that the rainy season in Jalisco runs through October. While most storms pass without incident, sudden downpours can overwhelm urban drainage. Officials urge drivers to avoid low-lying roads during heavy rain and to keep an emergency kit at home.

As of Monday, power crews continued to restore lines in affected neighborhoods, and road crews removed debris from local arteries. Civil Protection maintains its 24-hour hotline for weather-related emergencies and advises citizens to monitor official channels for updates.

Despite the dramatic scenes of overturning trees and cars floating off-road, the city breathed a collective sigh of relief Monday morning as damage assessments confirmed that no one was hurt and infrastructure impacts remained limited. Residents have been reminded to clear gutters around their homes and stay informed through the Civil Protection social media feeds for any further weather alerts.