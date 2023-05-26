The Image and Memory Exhibition: A Photographic Journey Through Vallarta’s History

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Vallartense Institute of Culture will be collaborating with the 'Archivo Vallarta' Collective to present the photographic exhibition and conference, 'La Imagen y la Memoria'. The event, slated for Monday, May 29th, showcases the works of four photographers whose inspirations were firmly rooted in Puerto Vallarta. These photographs provide glimpses into the Vallarta of the 20th century and offer insights into the city's nascent tourism industry.
The event is set against the backdrop of the 105th anniversary of Puerto Vallarta's elevation to municipality status and its 55th year as a city.
