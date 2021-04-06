The second dose of COVID-19 vaccinations begin in Puerto Vallarta

With great hope of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, Puerto Vallarta started the second round of vaccinations in adults over 60 years of age, but not without problems reported at some of the seven modules established to administer the vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech.

People who arrived in the early morning hours, waiting to be inoculated for the second time, say they are happy to receive the second dose, which they believe will “save them from the coronavirus.”

In locations, such as the Naval Hospital, the International Convention Center, and the Costa University Center, vaccinations were mostly orderly. However, other locations, such as El Remance Health Center, serving the elderly who live in the Centro area of Puerto Vallarta, experienced long lines and chaos due to a lack of organization.

Pfizer recommends that the second dose of their vaccine be administered 21-days after the first dose, however, the first doses were administered in Puerto Vallarta on February 28, making the time between first and second doses in Puerto Vallarta 37 days.

The CDC in the United States says the maximum amount of time someone should wait before receiving the second dose is 42 days.

Teachers could be next in line for vaccination

The Jalisco Health Secretary, Fernando Petersen, said that it is intended that teachers are the next population group to be vaccinated in the month of May, once the immunization of the State’s older adults is concluded.

Jalisco estimates that all elderly people in the State who wish to be vaccinated will be completed, and in the month of May, they hope to prioritize teachers as the next group of the population to receive the vaccine. However, the federal government will determine which groups will be a priority after the elderly population.