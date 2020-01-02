Thousands gather to ring in the New Year in Puerto Vallarta

In a celebration, filled with joy, music, and fireworks, thousands of locals and tourists enjoyed the end of the year festival in Puerto Vallarta to say goodbye to 2019 and welcome 2020.

At the Malecon Lighthouse, the “Super Mega Fiestón New Year’s Eve” began with the special performance of the pre-Hispanic dance group Tlalocan of Puerto Vallarta, and the Spanish artist Cristian Gómez, with a musical performance to the rhythm of electronic music, jazz, and indigenous dances.

There was the presentation of the group “Akuaman Sound System”, which delighted the audience with their musical performances, a fusion of styles such as rock, reggae, house, funk, and cumbia with batucada, jazz, DJ and live musicians.

At midnight, after the final countdown was made by the Director of Social Development Víctor Manuel Bernal Vargas, on behalf of Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña, the sky of Puerto Vallarta lit up with the fireworks show, filling up the party with a multicolor display for the first ten minutes of 2020, welcoming the new year, then the music continued to carry on with the celebration.

To close this festival, the presentation of “Puerkas Band DJ Set” was held, with electro cumbia, hard mixes and beautiful sounds that made thousands of locals and tourists dance together on the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta.

There was the special performance of musician and producer Anthony Raymundo with rhythmic sequences, synthesizers and psychedelic guitars.

In order to guarantee the order and safety of the people in these celebrations, the support of Citizen Security, Municipal Roads and Civil Protection and Firefighters personnel was supported, who at all times were attentive to any eventuality that might arise.