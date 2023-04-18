Three people in Puerto Vallarta sentenced to 56 years in prison for disappearance of a Canadian man

April 17, 2023
,

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Three individuals, a woman and two men, have been sentenced to 56 years and three months in prison for their involvement in the disappearance of Canadian Malcolm Madsen more than four years ago in Puerto Vallarta . . .



Trending News on PVDN

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms