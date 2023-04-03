Three people shot dead in the hotel zone of Cancun

Cancun, Mexico (PVDN) – Authorities have discovered the bodies of three individuals on the beach of the upscale Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel in Cancun, a highly popular tourist destination in Mexico. The police responded to an emergency call reporting three individuals with gunshot wounds lying on the sand of the beach. Despite the luxurious accommodations and beautiful beaches in Cancun, no place in Mexico is completely immune to violent crime.

The Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the deaths and is working to identify the victims and find those responsible for the crime. The Easter holiday has led to an influx of tourists in Cancun, with the hotel occupancy rate reaching 80%, second only to Puerto Vallarta with 82.8%. Unfortunately, the violent crime that plagues Mexico has also reached this popular vacation spot.

Local media reports suggest that the shooting may have been related to a dispute over control of drug trafficking in the area. The police and army have increased patrols on the beach while vacationers continue to enjoy their time in the sun and sand. The hotel where the bodies were found, Fiesta Americana Condesa, is a typical resort with several buildings, swimming pools, hammocks, and direct access to the beach.

This incident is just one of many in the region. On March 28, a tourist from the United States was shot in the leg by unidentified assailants in Puerto Morelos, south of Cancun. The US State Department issued a travel alert for those planning to visit Mexico, urging travelers to take extra precautions in places like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, especially at night.

The Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office has made numerous arrests in the area, including those involved in robbery, sexual abuse, drug dealing, and corruption of minors. However, the conflict between taxi drivers and Uber drivers and the ongoing violent crime threaten to undermine the beauty and appeal of the area.

